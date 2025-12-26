Start your New Year with a winter hike in Starved Rock Country

The First Day Hike will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 1, and hosted by Friends of the Dayton Bluffs. (Contributed)

Start your new year off on the right track by taking a guided or self-guided hike at one of Starved Rock Country’s picturesque parks. From stunning scenic overlooks to painstakingly restored prairie, Starved Rock State Park and Dayton Bluffs Preserve are excellent spots to start a new First Day Hike tradition.

Hikers traverse one of the trails at Starved Rock State Park near Utica.

Starved Rock First Day Hike

10 a.m. Jan. 1

Starved Rock Visitors Center

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources invites residents to step into 2026 with a First Day Hike at one of 17 participating Illinois state park on New Year’s Day - including Starved Rock. IDNR is hosting self-guided hikes at numerous state parks across Illinois on Jan. 1. These free, family-friendly hikes are available to the public – featuring recommended hikes, maps, giveaways and other family fun.

The First Day Hike program is an initiative in partnership with America’s State Parks Foundation. The organization began the event in 1992 in Massachusetts, before spreading nationwide in 2012. The campaign encourages participants to hike, bike and engage in activities in public parks on the first day of the new year. This year, the program is highlighting America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 and the outdoor places that have shaped the country’s past and present.

“IDNR invites Illinoisans everywhere to take time on Jan. 1 to explore our beautiful state parks and consider what conservation and public lands may look like in the future,” IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said. “There’s no better way to clear your mind after the holidays and look ahead to a new year than to explore the outdoors.”

At Starved Rock and 16 other participating parks across Illinois, guests will receive complimentary stickers and special photo opportunities. Visitors are encouraged to sign in and share photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #ILFirstDayHikes.

Other featured First Day Hike IDNR parks include: Beall Woods State Park (Wabash County), Beaver Dam State Park (Macoupin County), Castle Rock State Park (Ogle County), Eagle Creek and Wolf Creek state parks (Shelby County), Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area (Clinton County), Fox Ridge State Park (Coles County), Giant City State Park (Jackson County), Illinois Beach State Park (Lake County), Lincoln Trail State Park (Clark County), Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site (Menard County), Pere Marquette State Park (Jersey County), Rock Island Trail State Park (Stark County), Sand Ridge State Forest (Mason County), Sangchris Lake State Park (Sangamon County) and Volo Bog State Natural Area (Lake County).

Illinois does not charge admission to state parks, historic sites and other locations. For more information, visit dnr.illinois.gov/parks.html

Joe Jakupcak (second from left), Dayton Bluffs naturalist, leads Central Intermediate School fifth-graders in the Mighty Acorns program on a recent hike through Dayton Bluffs Preserve northeast of Ottawa.

Dayton Bluffs First Day Hike

8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Jan. 1

2997 Illinois Route 71, Ottawa

Start the new year off on the right foot with a First Day Hike at Dayton Bluffs Preserve in Ottawa. Held on New Year’s Day, this free hike hosted by Friends of the Dayton Bluffs will show off the ongoing restoration efforts. These group hikes will depart from the parking lot at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and will highlight both the preserve’s history and nature. Hikers are advised to wear layers due to unpredictable weather, and boots suitable for trekking through rugged terrain. After the hike, stick around to enjoy a bonfire and sip hot chocolate (free for the first 60 guests).

The Friends of the Dayton Bluffs trail experts will be able to provide background on the many artifacts that have been discovered at the park, the history of the pioneer cemetery located just to the north of the preserve, the glacial formations that carved out the region, and the ongoing restoration efforts that have turned a disused tract of land into one of Starved Rock Country’s best natural attractions. The wilderness area can be explored from sunup to sundown seven days a week. Come soak in the scenery, and catch glimpses of wildlife including deer, as well as turkey, bald eagles and dozens of other types of birds inhabiting the prairies and woodlands.

Beyond the beautiful restored prairie, you’ll find that Dayton Bluffs is steeped in history. The park is home to Native American burial mounds along the preserve’s northwestern ridge trail. The path leads through tree cover and foliage, eventually opening up to a view of the Fox River to the left and 14 almost imperceptible burial mounds. A trail loop at the park’s northeastern edge also introduces hikers to another patch of hallowed history, Daniels Cemetery – a pioneer cemetery dating back to the 1830s.

Dayton Bluffs’ steepest trail leads from the burial mound site down to the river. The river trail also can be accessed from the south, which has less extreme elevations. Other than mowed paths through the prairie, the scenery has a sense of being largely untouched. In season, wildflowers and flora also grow close to the trails – the preserve has more than 160 species of plants during its peak bloom.

For more information and to RSVP for the free hike, follow Dayton Bluffs Preserve on Facebook.