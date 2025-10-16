Experience Fall In Starved Rock Country

Fall color cruises with live music aboard the The Sainte Genevieve Riverboat are just one of the ways you can celebrate the changing seasons in Starved Rock Country. Photo provided by Ste. Genevieve Riverboat (Ste. Genevieve Riverboat)

Nestled along the tree-lined Illinois River, Starved Rock Country is home to some of the state’s top-rated destinations for experiencing fall colors. From scenic drives under colorful canopies to picturesque guided hikes that explain the science behind the jaw-dropping seasonal transformation. As the leaves get nearer to reaching their autumnal peak, now’s a great time to start planning your sightseeing road trip.

An aerial view of the fall colors over Starved Rock on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

WHERE SHOULD I VISIT?

Starved Rock State Park

Start your adventure with a drive through Starved Rock State Park. The popular park sports one of Enjoy Illinois’ top-ranked scenic drives for experiencing the fall colors. Route 71 is a wonderfully winding road that takes you from a serene riverfront lane to the prairie outside the park, before snaking over several canyons and past towering, tinted trees.

As Illinois’ most popular state park and one of the best nature destinations in the Midwest, Starved Rock’s fame is well earned. The park boasts 18 beautiful canyons, 13 miles of trails catering to all levels of experience, panoramic views of the Illinois River and a historic lodge and dining hall.

Matthiessen State Park

This picturesque park takes you from wildflower-lined prairie trails to the depths of Ice Age-era dells, complete with rushing waterfalls and mossy canyon walls. Matthiessen’s otherworldly trails include options for both novice and experienced hikers, allowing all park patrons to enjoy views of the grand Cascade Falls and Giant’s Bathtub. You’ll likely see more than just fellow hikers on these trails – Matthiessen also features some of the best horseback riding paths in the Starved Rock area.

I&M Canal

Running through three counties (Will, Grundy and La Salle), the Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail is one of the most historic and picturesque parks in Starved Rock Country. A popular biking and hiking trail, the tree-lined mid-19th century waterway also serves as a great spot for enjoying fall colors. A flat, graded gravel path makes for an easy and accommodating sightseeing trip.

The 15-mile stretch of canal that runs from Ottawa to La Salle is an excellent bicycling destination. You’ll pass three historic towns and astounding fall scenery. Best of all, you no longer need to bring your own bike to explore the trail; simply reserve a rental bike outside La Salle’s Lock 16 Visitors Center and in Utica. Learn more on that below.

The beauty of autumn is on full display in Starved Rock Park. (Photo provided by Starved Rock State Park)

WHAT FALL COLOR ACTIVITIES ARE THERE?

Guided hikes

Both Starved Rock Lodge and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources offer a variety of guided hikes led by experienced naturalists. Starved Rock Lodge’s hikes depart from the Lodge lobby every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. The expert naturalists will take you to some of the best fall color photo ops throughout the park on one-hour group hikes. For a full list of hikes and to reserve your space, visit: starvedrocklodge.com/events.

Fall color trolley tours

Trolley tours are one of Starved Rock Lodge’s signature events – and one of the best ways to experience the diversity and beauty of the park’s fall colors. These special seasonal tours include lunch at the Lodge’s restaurant and a short guided hike to Council Overhang and Ottawa Canyon. The all-ages tours are held aboard buses with modern, climate-control systems, ensuring you’ll have a comfortable ride, even in the crisp fall weather. Tours run select Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m, and Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

Autumn on the river cruises

Enjoy a leisurely lunch off a special menu at the Starved Rock Lodge restaurant before hopping aboard the Eagle I cruise boat for a narrated sightseeing tour. The popular river cruise gives guests a unique perspective on the area’s fall foliage. Running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through October, you’ll be treated to local legends, history and botanical facts as you ride up the Illinois River.

Looking for an extra special river excursion? Book a fall color cruise with your choice of narration or live music aboard the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat. Take a leisurely cruise down the beautiful Illinois River, hearing historic and geological tales or listening to an intimate concert by a fan-favorite singer-songwriter.

Boutique shopping

La Salle County offers wonderful boutique shopping opportunities to get you out and about during the fall, such as Ottawa’s tree-lined shopping district and historic downtown Streator. La Salle’s shopping district is located just a short walk away from the I&M Canal, while Utica is just a stone’s throw from Starved Rock State Park.

Bike rentals

It’s now easier than ever before to take a fall colors bike ride along the I&M Canal, thanks to a new app-based, bike-sharing system developed in partnership with the Canal Corridor Association, the Illinois Office of Tourism and several local communities along the canal. Now anyone 18 years or older can rent a bike at convenient self-service kiosks. Before you head out on your trip, visit iandmcanal.org/bike for a full list of the locations. When you’re there, simply click a link to download the app, then follow a simple registration process. Once you’re in proximity to a bike station, you can use your rental wheels to explore the trail and canal towns during one of the most beautiful times of the year.

For Fall color updates, head to starvedrockcountry.com and follow us on Facebook at Starved Rock Country.