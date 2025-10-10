Burgoo 2025: Small Town Fest Brings Big Family Fun To Starved Rock Country

Located just two minutes from the entrance of Starved Rock State Park, and a short drive from Interstate 80 and Interstate 39, you’ll find a true hidden gem, the village of North Utica. The canal town, steeped in rich history and beautiful nature, features some of the best pub-style dining and boutique shopping that north-central Illinois has to offer. With the return of its signature Burgoo Festival on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to start planning a trip to picturesque Utica.

Over the past half century, Utica’s Burgoo extravaganza has grown from a community block party into one of Illinois’ most celebrated fall festivals. Returning for its 55th year in 2025, the multigenerational, all-ages event pairs Midwestern hospitality, artists, artisans, antiques vendors and live entertainment with giant cast-iron pots of scratch-made Burgoo stew.

What started as a small community homage to a famed pioneer dish, Utica’s Burgoo now regularly attracts more than 40,000 visitors to the two-day, open-air festival. It’s scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11 and 12, and held rain or shine. You’ll find there is no shortage of fun activities slated for every age level and interest, with events inspired by harvest celebrations of the past.

The star of the downtown Burgoo Festival is, of course, Burgoo. The thick stew, the origin of which likely pre-dates the Civil War, is a delicious hodgepodge of freshly harvested vegetables, local meats and flavorful herbs and spices. Similar to other regional delicacies like Irish and Mulligan stews, the slow-cooked dish became a staple of fundraisers and benefit events in Midwestern and Southern states.

Bryon Walters of Mendota volunteers while stirring a large kettle of Burgoo during the 53rd annual Burgoo on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 downtown Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Burgoo is simmered in massive cast-iron pots over an open fire, stirred all day and night by diligent cooks armed with nothing but wooden paddles the size of canoe oars. Seeing these hardworking volunteers stir the legendarily thick stew is a true sight to behold, accompanied by a delectable aroma you won’t soon forget. Burgoo only will be served Sunday, Oct. 12, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until it sells out, so plan your trip accordingly.

The fun doesn’t stop there – the two-day festival also highlights a sprawling vendor show that rivals many of the state’s iconic outdoor artisan markets in both quality and scope. On Saturday, the craft and antique vendor market will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring more than 375 curated vendors selling handmade, homemade, homegrown and vintage items. Sunday’s shopping will boast over 375 craft, gift and antiques sellers, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – a can’t-miss vendor show that fills several open areas throughout the downtown, all conveniently within walking distance.

Burgoo 2025 also will have free live music, kid’s entertainment, blacksmithing demonstrations, an Abe Lincoln interpreter and much more. This year’s live music lineup will be preforming at two stages, one at Jamie’s Outpost and another on the museum mainstage. Jamie’s Outpost will host Black Betty (1-5pm, Sat.), Christian Michaels (6-11pm, Sat.), Regal Beagle (1-4pm, Sun.) and RadioMG Unplugged (6-10pm, Sun.). Music at the museum will include Casey McGrath (10am-1pm, Sun.) and Gaffney Davis Band (2-5pm, Sun.). Roxie’s will also be hosting a DJ, all day Sunday.

Park and Ride shuttle services will be offered for FREE by NCAT during the Burgoo Festival this weekend (there is a recommend $2 donation per person for NCAT’s services). Park at the International Union of Operating Engineers (formerly Celebrations 150) on US Rt 6 and catch the bus from there! The buses will run continuously during the festival hours (11-6 Sat and 9-5 Sun). Otherwise, several parking areas will be located throughout the Village of Utica (parking fees are usually about $10 per vehicle).

These family-friendly festivities, and all other events taking place at Burgoo, are sponsored by and benefit the nonprofit La Salle County Historical Society and society projects. The fantastic museum campus, located on the banks of the historic I&M Canal, consists of six locations, also encompassing the canal warehouse, heritage center, a one-room schoolhouse, working blacksmith shop and an original barn dating back to 1875. While you’re in town for the festival, be sure to visit these spectacular historic and interpretive sites to see how Burgoo continues to benefit the preservation of local history.

Starved Rock Country Welcome Center & Illinois Made Gift Shoppe, located just a short walk from Utica's downtown Mill Street, features a wide array of Illinois-made gift items. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Also be sure to stop by Utica’s Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe. Located just a block away from the festivities, this informational center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe will be the perfect first stop before you visit Burgoo or continue on to nearby Starved Rock State Park. It features a curated section of items made by Illinois Makers and Artisans – perfect for souvenirs or any gift-giving occasion.

Inside, you’ll find beautiful artisan-made walking sticks, pottery and greeting cards, all made in Illinois or celebrating the region. From children’s toys to New York Times best-selling accounts of local history, there’s no shortage of unique items in store for you at this exciting addition to downtown Utica. In addition to the great items, you’ll find all the useful brochures, maps and guide books you need to plan your stay in the Starved Rock Country area.