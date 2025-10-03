5 Things to Do In Starved Rock Country: Monster Mash Balloon Bash in Princeton, Ottawa Scarecrow Fest

Hot air balloon companies ignite their flames all at once during the Monster Mash Balloon Bash on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. Inclement weather halted the balloons to fly. (Scott Anderson)

1. Monster Mash Balloon Bash (Princeton): Take a hot air balloon tethered ride between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and enjoy a variety of activities on Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds. Visit princetonchamber-il.com for more information.

2. Nightmare Haunted Attraction (Princeton): Get your thrills at the haunted attraction at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, open on Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. Visit bureaucountyfair.com/nightmare-haunted-attraction for more information.

3. Fall Color Trolley Tour: Take a guided tour via trolley to showcase the best early fall foliage in the Starved Rock area on Saturday, Oct. 4. The 45-minute tours leave from Starved Rock Lodge at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Click here for more information.

4. 0ttawa Scarecrow Fest: Downtown Ottawa will be lined with scarecrows during this all day event on Saturday, Oct. 4. Bring the family for games, craft and food vendors, live music and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

5. Fall Festival and Parade (Ottawa): Celebrate the season in the Jordan Block and downtown Ottawa on Sunday, Oct. 5. The parade steps off at noon. Stick around for live music, crafts, games, vendors and more throughout the day. Visit the Facebook page for more information.