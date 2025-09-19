Experience live music in Starved Rock Country

As the sun sets over Starved Rock Country, stages come to life. Whether you crave a relaxed evening with acoustic tunes outdoors, a energetic rock show in a tucked away venue, or Chicago blues paired with a locally distilled drink – this region has it all. Join us as we take a look at six destinations to catch live music this Fall.

Harbor Stories: Unplugged – Season 7

Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar

411 Great Loop East Drive, Ottawa

Nestled in the Heritage Harbor Marina Resort Community, Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar plays host to one of Starved Rock Country’s most popular intimate concert series – alongside delectable food, a lively waterfront and fantastic views. Enjoy cocktails, craft beers and wines while listening to live entertainment. The large bay windows provide a stunning backdrop for your night out.

The Harbor Stories: Unplugged concert series programs an eclectic selection of rising Americana and roots artists from around the country, giving them an intimate stage to tell stories and sing songs. Harbor Stories returns for its 7th season on Oct. 10 – hosted by local favorite Dan Hubbard. The season will kick-off with a show featuring Martin Zellar & Presley Haile and special guests Wilson Zellar and Nick Brumley. Other featured performers in the upcoming series include the legendary Ike Reilly, Miles Nielsen & Kelly Steward, Aaron Kelly, Jessica Willis Fisher, JD Graham and special best-of All Stars show.

Full season tickets are currently available to purchase at eventbrite.com. While you’re catching a show, be sure to explore Bluegill’s new menu that features favorites delectable favorites like tenderloins, po-boys and bang bang shrimp tacos.

Steve Sharp plays aboard the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat in 2024. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations. (Heritage Corridor Destinations)

Sunset and Fall Colors Cruises w/ music aboard Sainte Genevieve Riverboat

231 Albin Stevens Drive, Ottawa

SteGenRiverBoat.com

If you’re seeking a leisurely evening of live music with a scenic backdrop, the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat is your destination. A charming replica of a 19th-century paddlewheeler, the Ste. Gen offers visitors a chance to step back in time and imagine the days when passenger riverboats traversed these waters. Departing from a conveniently located dock near the confluence of the Fox and Illinois rivers, in downtown Ottawa, this delightful sternwheeler offers a variety of cruises, including ones scored by live by guest artists.

Featuring local favorite singer-songwriters and special touring acts, these 2 hour excursions will treat you to songs and stories as you soak in the beautiful scenery and marvel at the river’s sandstone cliffs. For a full list of upcoming Fall Colors and Sunset Cruises, be sure to visit SteGenRiverBoat.com.

CatsEye Wine Bar

724 La Salle St., Ottawa

CatsEyeWineBar.com

For wine enthusiasts, CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa is a must-visit destination. People can explore an extensive selection of local and international wines, while craft cocktail lovers appreciate the evolving drink menu. The intimate setting hosts art openings, wine tastings and frequent live acoustic performances. Expect a diverse lineup of folk, blues, singer-songwriters and talented tribute brands. Upcoming acts include Demi Clara, Leo Fron, Maui Grimm, Fiddlerock and Ryan Wotherspoon.

The 122 Club

122 N. Park St., Streator

The122Club.com

The 122 Club, set in a former Masonic Temple, transports you back to the Prohibition era with vintage decor and classic cocktails. Catch live jazz, blues, stand-up comedy, magic shows, metal acts and other events. The club’s spacious stage and two levels of seating make it one of the region’s largest venues for live entertainment. Stay tuned to their their Facebook page (facebook.com/the122club) for future events.

Photo provided by August Hill Winery

August Hill Winery Tasting Room

106 Mill St., North Utica

AugustHillWinery.com

Located in downtown Utica, August Hill’s tasting room offers award-winning, locally produced wines. Sip on their sparkling wines made from grapes grown in Starved Rock Country. Enjoy live acoustic music acts inside their chic tasting room. The cozy ambiance with exposed brick walls creates the perfect intimate setting for relaxing with a glass of artisan wine while enjoying free live entertainment.

In addition to their intimate tasting room concerts, August Hill also hosts “Wine on the Hill” events at their rural Peru vineyard. Enjoy beautiful outdoor scenery, all your favorite August Hill & ISC wines and free live music on their spacious hillside. Wine flights, wine by the bottle and a snack picnic boxes are available to buy. Wine on the Hill runs Saturdays and Sundays through October.

Star Union Spirits

300 Fifth St., Suite 135, Peru

StarUnionSpirits.com

Star Union Spirits, located in Peru’s historic Westclox building, crafts a line of exceptional award-winning spirits, and regularly plays host to intimate shows with top-tier musical talent. Enjoy inventive cocktails featuring their small-batch spirits with a modern twist on classic drinks. This lounge-style room offers views of the distillery and hosts well-curated live talent from an eclectic range of musical genres. Savor a night of great drinks and live music. Upcoming featured acts include Not Petty, Cody Calkins and the Famous Hill-Jacques.