Can’t-Miss Fests Coming To Starved Rock Country

Visitors lined up for several different food offerings during the Food Truck Festival at City Park in Streator. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Starved Rock Country is home to some of the most exciting festivals and annual events Illinois has to offer. Join us as we explore eight fan-favorite fests taking place over the next two weekends.

Streator Food Truck Fest & Pluto Fest

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sept. 13

Streator City Park

The Streator Food Truck Festival, one of the most popular annual foodie events in Starved Rock Country, is set to return to Streator City Park, held in conjunction with the city’s Pluto Fest. The Food Truck Fest will feature more than a dozen trucks serving up delicious meals and tasty treats in Streator’s picturesque downtown. The fest will showcase a number of returning fan-favorite food vendors, along with some new, must-try food trucks. The fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Park along Hickory Street.

Pulto Fest events also will include a homebrew tasting tent, farmer’s market, craft show and live music Ray’s Rockets and The Southside Kings. Don’t miss the unveiling of a brand new “Greetings from Streator” themed mural.

For more information, visit: facebook.com/StreatorFoodTruckFest.

Paint the Town: En Plein Air Festival & Nell’s Woodland Art Festival

Through Sept. 14

Nell’s Woodland

From Sept. 12-14, the City of Ottawa Arts Committee will host the inaugural Paint the Town Festival, inviting artists and spectators to experience the vibrant beauty of Starved Rock Country through outdoor painting. On Saturday, Sept. 13, registered artists will take to the streets and green spaces of Ottawa for a full day of painting “en plein air.” Paint The Town invites spectators to watch the creative process unfold and wander between painting locations to observe artists craft their next masterpiece.

On Sunday, Sept. 14, an Awards Exhibition will be held at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa. Starting at 10 a.m., the public is invited to view the final works, cheer on the winners and shop during the Easel Sales. At 11 a.m., Nell’s Woodland Arts Day kicks off, featuring live art demonstrations, food vendors, guided hikes, music and more family-friendly activities.

An aerial view of the barn during the Artisan Market on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Hornbakers in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Hornbaker Artisan Market

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 20

Hornbaker Gardens

hornbakergardens.com/artisan-market/

Now in its 12th year, Hornbaker Gardens’ annual Artisan Market is one of Starved Rock Country’s most popular art events. Set on the pristine lawns of Princeton’s Hornbaker Gardens, the free, all-ages market brings together dozens of local fine artists, live music, food trucks, local wine, craft beer, fresh-baked goods and fall produce.

The event will include an art market with more than 40 regional artists selling original works in a wide variety of mediums, including jewelry, pottery, painting, fiber, gourd art, mosaics, mixed media, metal art, photography, leather, woodworking and fused glass. The day’s festivities also will include live music, craft beer and local lunch fare. The event is free to attend, and more information can be found at hornbakergardens.com.

A display of wine bottles and grapes welcome visitors at the Illinois Vintage Wine Fest in Utica on Sunday Sep. 19, 2021. (Scott Anderson)

Vintage Illinois Wine Fest

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sept. 20, and noon - 5 p.m. Sept. 21

Carey Memorial Park, Utica

VintageIllinois.com

Get ready to uncork fun at this year’s Vintage Illinois Wine Fest. The state’s largest festival highlighting Illinois-made wines returns next Saturday and Sunday to the village of Utica’s Carey Memorial Park. Located less than five minutes from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, this fan-pleasing fest allows guests to sample delectable offerings from more than 20 of the state’s top wineries.

Each company will bring a selection of their top wines and meads, that ticket holders will able to taste or purchase by the bottle. Your admission will include a glass, tasting tickets and complimentary live music throughout the day. This farm-to-table, or vine-to-glass, festival highlights the passion and dedication these small businesses have for growing, mashing and producing the perfect bottle of aged wine.

Redbud Creek Farm Fall Festival

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 20

Redbud Creek Farm

Facebook.com/RedbudCreekFarm

Sheridan’s Redbud Creek Farm hosts its annual Fall Festival next Saturday, Sept. 21. The family-friendly fest features local artists and crafts people, delicious food and bountiful fall plants.

About 30+ local artists, craftspeople, makers, bakers and growers will be in attendance. The outdoor shopping fest also will feature live music, coffee from The Koffiebar, fresh Mexican food and margaritas. The popular nursery in rural Sheridan will have a selection of mums, asters, Fall pansies, pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn and more available to buy.

Witches on the Water

10 a.m. Sept 20

Kayak Starved Rock

KayakStarvedRock.com/Witches/

On Saturday, Sept 20, head to Kayak Starved Rock for Paddling for Pet’s 3rd annual Witches on the Water event. Grab your broomsticks (or paddles) and get ready to kayak for a good cause. Dress up as your favorite witch or warlock and enjoy a day on the water while supporting Pet Project, For The Love of Pets and 2nd Hand Ranch.

Departing from Kayak Starved Rock on the beautiful Illinois River near Utica, this scenic paddle takes you through sprawling lilypad fields and next to towering sandstone bluffs. Show your gratitude and support by raising much needed funds and spreading awareness for local nonprofits that impact the lives of animals.