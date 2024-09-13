Four Can’t-Miss Fests Coming To Starved Rock Country

Visitors lined up for several different food offerings Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, during the Food Truck Festival at City Park in Streator. The festival was sponsored by Streatscapes, the same group responsible for Walldogs. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Starved Rock Country is home to some of the most exciting festivals and annual events Illinois has to offer. Join us as we explore four fan-favorite fests making their return this weekend. For more year-round gatherings to enjoy in the SRC area, be sure to follow Starved Rock Country on Facebook and explore our calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events.

Cousins Maine Lobster served lobster rolls and other seafood items Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Streator Food Truck Festival. (Derek Barichello)

Streator Food Truck Fest & Pluto Fest

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14

Streator City Park

The Streator Food Truck Festival, one of the most popular annual foodie events in Starved Rock Country, is set to return to Streator City Park, held in conjunction with the city’s Pluto Fest. The Food Truck Fest will feature more than a dozen trucks serving up delicious meals and tasty treats in Streator’s picturesque downtown. The fest will showcase a number of returning fan-favorite food vendors (including Culinary Gangster, Mamalicious Jerk N Curry and LaSalle Dog House), along with some new, must-try food trucks (like Bat 17, Brick + Ember Pizza and Cajun Connection). The fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Park along Hickory Street. For more information, visit facebook.com/StreatorFoodTruckFest.

“We’re really excited for coming out to Streator, this’ll be our first time – but we’ve heard it’s a great festival that brings together some great trucks,” said Brian Banwart of Brick + Ember Pizza. “We’ll be making our famous brisket and mac and cheese pizzas and our Bavarian, that’s a sausage pizza with a beer-cheese base. You get a whole scratch-made, wood-fired pizza in about four minutes.”

This fall installment of the Streator Food Truck Festival is held in conjunction with Pluto Fest, a celebration honoring Streator native and Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh. Pluto Fest, organized by Streator’s Hardscrabble Lions Club, will host an assortment of exciting events throughout the day. Also held in City Park, the fest will feature live music (Truman’s Ridge and Street Corner Blues), a home-brew tasting tent, farmers market and craft and retail vendors, along with children’s activities. There will be Pluto-themed souvenirs including T-shirts, wine glasses, beer glasses and Finefield Pottery mugs, all in celebration of the Streator native’s discovery of Pluto.

The 11th annual Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton. (Photo provided by Daniel Acker/Daniel Acker)

11th Annual Hornbaker Artisan Market

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14

Hornbaker Gardens

Now in its 11th year, Hornbaker Gardens’ annual Artisan Market is one of Starved Rock Country’s most popular art events. Set on the pristine lawns of Princeton’s Hornbaker Gardens, the free, all-ages market brings together dozens of local fine artists, live music, food trucks, local wine, craft beer, fresh-baked goods and fall produce.

The event will include an art market with more than 30 regional artists selling original works in a wide variety of mediums, including jewelry, pottery, painting, fiber, gourd art, mosaics, mixed media, metal art, photography, leather, woodworking and fused glass. The day’s festivities also will include live music, craft beer, food trucks, Sisler’s ice cream and wine tastings by August Hill.

Participants can enjoy a returning hands-on experience of painting a square as part of a mosaic mural titled “Awakening” – designed by Princeton artist Sallee Zearing. If you didn’t have a chance to explore Hornbaker Gardens over the summer, this is your ideal opportunity to enjoy a bit of wonderfully curated nature (and outdoor art) before fall sets in. The event is free to attend, and more information can be found at hornbakergardens.com.

A display of wine bottles and grapes welcome visitors at the Illinois Vintage Wine Fest in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Vintage Illinois Wine Fest

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, and noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 22

Carey Memorial Park, Utica

www.VintageIllinois.com

Get ready to uncork fun at this year’s Vintage Illinois Wine Fest. The state’s largest festival highlighting Illinois-made wines returns next Saturday and Sunday to the village of Utica’s Carey Memorial Park. Located less than five minutes from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, this fan-pleasing fest allows guests to sample delectable offerings from more than 20 of the state’s top wineries.

In a fun and historic setting, guests have the chance to sample from a huge variety of some of the best wines being produced in the entire Midwest. Each company will bring a selection of their top wines and meads, available to taste or purchase by the bottle (or even by the case if you end up finding your new favorite). Live music will include performers like Aaron Kelly, Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters, Radium City Rebels, Nutzy Mac, The Dan Hubbard Band and The Ivas John Band.

The relaxing open-air festival will be held at Carey Memorial Park in Utica. Your admission will include a glass, tasting tickets and complimentary live music throughout the day. The farm-to-table, or vine-to-glass, festival highlights the passion and dedication these small businesses have for growing, mashing and producing the perfect bottle of aged wine. Come out and taste the fruits of their labor, and discuss the winemaking process with the owners and operators themselves.

Redbud Creek Farm Fall Festival

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21

Redbud Creek Farm - Sheridan

www.facebook.com/RedbudCreekFarm

Sheridan’s Redbud Creek Farm hosts its annual Fall Festival next Saturday, Sept. 21. The family-friendly fest features local artists and crafts people, delicious food and bountiful fall plants.

About 35 local artists, craftspeople, makers, bakers and growers will be in attendance. The outdoor shopping fest also will feature live music, fresh Mexican food and margaritas. The popular nursery in rural Sheridan will have a selection of mums, asters, fall pansies, ornamental kale, cabbage, peppers, pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn and broom corn available to purchase.