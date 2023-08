This past weekend’s Streator Fest featured national touring live music acts like country star Tracy Lawrence, rock band Warrant and country-rock band Brushville. Taking place at Streator’s Northpoint Plaza, the fest also featured a carnival, food vendors and a fireworks show! Here’s at look back some of the festivities:

Brooklynn Graham joins Tracy Lawrence on stage Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, for a performance of the song "Texas Tornado" during Streator Fest at Northpoint Plaza. (Kyle Russell)