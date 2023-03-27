Starved Rock Country Magazine Spring 2023

Enjoy the digital edition of our Spring 2023 Starved Rock Country Magazine - featuring waterfall and wildflower guides!

This issue include features on Ottawa’s Kites In Flight Festival, 12 Instagram hotspots, craft cocktails at CatsEye Wine Bar, an exciting new AirBnB, a look back on a historic train robbery, interviews with artists Mary Jean Dzurisin and Clara Brubaker, and convenient calendar of upcoming events.

