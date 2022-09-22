Streator Food Truck Festival Returns

The Streator Food Truck Festival, one of the most popular annual foodie events in Starved Rock Country, is set to return to Streator City Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 24.

This Fall edition of Streator’s popular open-air food fest, held in conjunction with the city’s Pluto Fest, will feature more trucks than ever before! More than a dozen trucks hailing from across the state will be serving up delicious meals and tasty treats in Streator’s picturesque downtown.

This takeover of Streator’s City Park (301 N Vermillion St.) promises to be a banner event for food truck enthusiasts visiting Starved Rock Country. The Illinois food truck scene has grown substantially over the past few years, with trucks offering increasingly niche and delicious menu items.

Gerald Harsha, of MiaBella's Wood Fired Pizza, was busy during Saturday's Food Truck Festival in Streator City Park as many lined up for a wood fired pizza. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Streator Food Truck Festival is organized by and benefitting Streatscapes (the Streator Walldogs Committee - a fund for public art and beautification). This annual fundraiser event was formed seven years ago to raise awareness to bringing historic murals to Streator in 2018. Now, the annual fundraiser has become a staple for the community and the organization.

This fall installment of the Streator Food Truck is held in conjunction with Pluto Fest, a celebration honoring Streator native and Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh. Pluto Fest, organized by Streator’s Hardscrabble Lions Club, will host an assortment of exciting events throughout the day as well.

Streator's Pluto statue, currently located at the city's Anderson Fields.

Attendees can look forward to a homebrew tasting tent, farmers market, craft vendors and kids activities, all running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be exclusive Pluto Fest merchandise available to purchase t-shirts, wine glasses and mugs made by Streator’s own Fine Field Pottery.

These twin festivals, both located at Streator’s City Park, will also host free live music at the park’s Plumb Pavillion. Local favorite country singer Cody Calkin’s, backed up by a full band, will take the stage starting at 11:00 a.m and running until 2:00 p.m. Then from 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m, the noted rock ‘n’ roll tribute act Ray’s Rockets will bring their non-stop hit parade to the festival site.

A large crowd enjoyed the Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at City Park in Streator. Foods varied from corn dogs, pretzels, Greek cuisine and pizza, among other items. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Streator is no stranger to making headlines for pop-up culinary events. In the fall of 2020, the Portillo’s food truck paid a visit to Streator after the community won a nationwide online voting contest. The stopover brought in countless customers and sold out multiple days, paving the way for even more success at future food truck events.

The popularity of the Portillo’s truck and the Walldogs’ track record for hosting well-organized festivals has prompted a record number of food trucks, serving a eclectic variety of foods and desserts, to sign on for Saturday’s event. Guests can expect an exciting mix of new and returning fan-favorite offerings.

Retuning trucks include Grandma Nana’s (fine purveyors of gourmet ice cream sandwiches), MiaBella’s Woodfire Pizza, Cruisin Concessions (corndogs and carnival fare), BBQ and Baker, and The Olive Branch (gourmet greek delicacies). A few of the newly announced trucks include Sweeteaz (flavored teas and boba beverages) and Mamalicious (jerk and curry cuisine).

The event is free to attend and is hosted in a large open park, with plenty of grassy areas for seating. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Limited on-site seating will be available. For a sneak peek at some of the trucks that will be in attendance, and for updates on future events, be sure to follow the Streator Food Truck Festival Facebook page.

Streator Food Truck Festival and Pluto Fest

Saturday Sept. 24 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

301 N Vermillion St, Streator, IL 61364

facebook.com/StreatorFoodTruckFest