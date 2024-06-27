Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Chicago by diners

Italian food is the most popular cuisine in the world, according to a 2023 study by The Picky Eater that tallied up Instagram tags. It’s no wonder why so many people love it. Just thinking about dishes like chicken parmesan and spaghetti and meatballs is enough to get your mouth watering—even though many of these world-famous dishes are actually Italian American creations more so than true Italian fare. Traditional Italian food embraces an assortment of sumptuous recipes that aren’t dependent on fried breadcrumbs and red sauce—think frittatas and focaccia, or carpaccio and panna cotta.

Italian immigrants have been weaving their cuisine into the fabric of the American food landscape for generations since they arrived in the United States nearly 150 years ago. And the cuisine, like the culture it hails from, tends to give off warm and fuzzy “family” feels. For many people, the quintessential local Italian American restaurant—complete with its red-and-white checkered tablecloths, pour bottles of olive oil, parmesan cheese shakers, cute little jars of red pepper flakes, and wicker baskets of oven-fresh bread—brings back memories of special life moments, like first dates and milestone birthdays.

Chicago is home to many world-class Italian restaurants. (Morguefile)

Luckily, you don’t need to be in a major metropolis like New York or Los Angeles or an area with a large Italian or Italian American community to score top-notch buon cibo. You can find excellent Italian offerings in almost every city from coast to coast. To celebrate all things mozzarella and marinara, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Chicago based on diners’ reviews on Yelp as of January 2024.

#30. La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria Italiana

- Rating: 4.5/5 (285 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 2360 North Lincoln Ave., Chicago - Categories: Pizza, Italian, Desserts - Read more on Yelp

#29. Ignotz’s Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5/5 (431 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 2421 S. Oakley Ave., Chicago - Categories: Italian - Read more on Yelp

#28. Conte Di Savoia

- Rating: 4.5/5 (310 reviews) - Price level: $ - Address: 1438 W. Taylor St., Chicago - Categories: Delis, Italian - Read more on Yelp

#27. Sal’s Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5/5 (359 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 2834 N. Southport Ave., Chicago - Categories: Italian - Read more on Yelp

#26. Munno Pizzeria & Bistro

- Rating: 4.5/5 (124 reviews) - Address: 4656 N. Clark St., Chicago - Categories: Pizza, Italian, Wine Bars - Read more on Yelp

#25. AVVIO

- Rating: 4.5/5 (137 reviews) - Price level: $$$ - Address: 4358 N. Elston Ave., Chicago - Categories: Italian, Salad, Soup - Read more on Yelp

#24. Forno Rosso Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5/5 (772 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 3719 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago - Categories: Pizza, Italian, Bars - Read more on Yelp

#23. Olio e Più

- Rating: 4.5/5 (29 reviews) - Address: 445 N. Dearborn St., Chicago - Categories: Italian - Read more on Yelp

#22. Torchio Pasta Bar

- Rating: 4.5/5 (350 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 738 N. Wells St., Chicago - Categories: Italian - Read more on Yelp

#21. Anto Pizza & Pasta Chicago

- Rating: 4.5/5 (233 reviews) - Address: 1547 W. Jarvis Ave., Chicago - Categories: Italian - Read more on Yelp

#20. Tuscan Hen Market

- Rating: 4.5/5 (135 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 4019 N. Damen Ave., Chicago - Categories: Sandwiches, Pasta Shops, Italian - Read more on Yelp

#19. Raffi’s Locale

- Rating: 4.5/5 (102 reviews) - Address: 7547 Irving Park Road, Chicago - Categories: Italian - Read more on Yelp

#18. Ciao Ragazzi Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5/5 (71 reviews) - Address: 5440 S. Narragansett Ave., Chicago - Categories: Italian - Read more on Yelp

#17. Tony’s Italian Deli & Subs

- Rating: 4.5/5 (324 reviews) - Price level: $ - Address: 6708 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago - Categories: Delis, Italian, Sandwiches - Read more on Yelp

#16. Stunod’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5/5 (83 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 6535 W. 63rd St. Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Pizza, Italian, Sandwiches - Read more on Yelp

#15. Regalia

- Rating: 4.5/5 (106 reviews) - Price level: $$$ - Address: 5959 N. Broadway Ave., Chicago - Categories: Italian - Read more on Yelp

#14. Ciccio Mio

- Rating: 4.5/5 (415 reviews) - Price level: $$$ - Address: 226 W. Kinzie St. Chicago - Categories: Italian - Read more on Yelp

#13. La Nonna

- Rating: 4.5/5 (401 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 3400 N. Lawndale Ave., Chicago - Categories: Argentine, Italian - Read more on Yelp

#12. Nettare

- Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews) - Address: 1953 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago - Categories: Mediterranean, Italian, Bars - Read more on Yelp

#11. Flour Power

- Rating: 4.5/5 (63 reviews) - Address: 1642 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago - Categories: Italian - Read more on Yelp

#10. Sfera Sicilian Street Food

- Rating: 4.5/5 (95 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 5759 N. Broadway, Chicago - Categories: Pizza, Sicilian, Breakfast & Brunch - Read more on Yelp

#9. Ciccio

- Rating: 5.0/5 (19 reviews) - Address: 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago - Categories: Italian, Sandwiches - Read more on Yelp

#8. Firenze Italian Street Food

- Rating: 5.0/5 (98 reviews) - Price level: $ - Address: 131 North Clinton St. Unit 20, Chicago - Categories: Sandwiches, Salad, Italian - Read more on Yelp

#7. Canal Street Eatery and Market

- Rating: 5.0/5 (30 reviews) - Address: 314 S. Canal St., Chicago - Categories: Cocktail Bars, Italian, Sandwiches - Read more on Yelp

#6. Pasta Fresh

- Rating: 5.0/5 (208 reviews) - Price level: $ - Address: 3418 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago - Categories: Italian, Pasta Shops - Read more on Yelp

#5. Italian Homemade Company

- Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews) - Address: 947 W. Fulton Market St., Chicago - Categories: Pasta Shops, Italian, Piadina - Read more on Yelp

#4. Sparks Cafe And Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews) - Address: 4250 N. Marine Drive Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Italian, Bars, Pizza - Read more on Yelp

#3. La Vida Catering

- Rating: 5.0/5 (19 reviews) - Address: 4429 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago - Categories: Italian - Read more on Yelp

#2. Pizzeria Serio Event Space

- Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews) - Address: 1708 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago - Categories: Venues & Event Spaces, Italian - Read more on Yelp

#1. Amici-Chicago

- Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews) - Address: 3933 N. Broadway Chicago, Illinois - Categories: Salad, Italian, Mexican - Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jennifer Huizen, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 312 metros.