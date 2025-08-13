Geneva gains 2nd restaurant from Altiro group, renamed Enigma

Enigma, located at 308 Anderson Blvd. in Geneva, was formerly known as Altiro Latin Fusion. But it was renamed Enigma so as not to confuse it with Altiro on Third, 507 S. Third St. in Geneva, which opened last fall. Both are part of the Altiro Group of restaurants. (Brenda Schory)

For diners who thought maybe they were seeing double when it came to Altiro Latin Fusion in Geneva, well, they were.

Roberto Avila, executive chef and owner of the Altiro Group, said the company opened a second Altiro on Third, 507 S. Third St., Unit B, last fall, while keeping Altiro Latin Fusion at 308 Anderson Blvd.

“We opened Altiro Latin Fusion on Anderson Boulevard 13 years ago,” Avila said. “We had an opportunity to open on Third Street. ... So we moved the original Altiro to Third Street with a different menu.”

But it had the same name, with the two eateries seeming to compete with each other.

To separate the two establishments and end any customer confusion, Altiro Latin Fusion on Anderson Boulevard was renamed Enigma.

Different names, different menus.

Chef Cristian Orozco and Avila created a new menu for the re-dubbed Enigma, offering a Latin twist to international plates, changing with the seasons every four months.

“We have an amazing menu,” Avila said.

Altiro recently celebrated a Frida Festival, in honor of famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The next Frida Festival will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at Altiro Plainfield, 15120 S. Des Plaines St., Plainfield.

More information is available online at altirolatinfusion.com.