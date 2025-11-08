Joliet emergency medicine tech, veteran found new way to serve

Jeffery Downs, an emergency technician at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, said, "Transitioning from the military into the medical field has been a rewarding and natural progression for me." (Photo provided by Saint Joseph Medical Center)

Jeffery Downs, an emergency technician at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, gave three reasons why felt called to service.

His father served in the military.

His mother served as a nurse.

And his friends pulled him into their service activities.

“As a kid, I always wanted to have a higher purpose, to do something great with my life,” said Downs, 34. ”My dad was also in the Air Force and his dad was in the Army. It’s one of those textbook lineage stories that gave me support to get me in the right direction."

Downs, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 2009 to 2014, said he tested a few jobs once he left the military, not finding the right fit. Then a friend asked Downs to take an emergency medical technician class with him and Downs thought he’d found his niche: caring for patients “on the worst day of their life.”

But two years later, another friend applied for a job at the Joliet’s Saint Joseph Medical Center, which is how Downs said he learned EMTs could work as emergency department technicians.

So Downs transitioned into “full patient care” and discovered he liked working in the emergency department for many of the same reasons others do not.

“I like the somewhat organized chaos,” Downs said. “I like that it’s something different every day. Some people come in with something small; some come in with something horrible traumatic. I get to treat both people with the absolutely best care.”

Nevertheless, the emergency department is often stressful and some days are “very hard,” especially when “children don’t do well” and families are grieving, Downs said.

But even when he can’t “fix their problems,” Downs loves being that “listening ear” that maybe helps patients and families “get through another day,” he said.

Plus, Downs’ co-workers are “like family,” which is “the closet thing to a military family I’ve had since I’ve been out,” Downs said.

“We’re all in this together, the good and the bad,” Downs said. “We bounce ideas off each other and we help each other get through things. Working in the ER definitely has some emotions, good and bad. It definitely takes a toll on you and the staff we have in there. But we’re truly a family here; we really are. And we get through it together.”

Downs is interested in attending nursing school, which he said would be the next progression in his career. And he’d love to use those nursing skills in the emergency department.

He said “maybe it’s selfish” – but Downs really loves how serving makes him feel.

“Transitioning from the military into the medical field has been a rewarding and natural progression for me,” Downs said. “My time in service instilled in me discipline, resilience, and a commitment to serving others, all of which translate directly into patient care.

“The fast-paced, high-pressure environments I experienced prepared me to stay calm under stress and work effectively as part of a team. In pursuing a career in medicine, I’ve found a new way to continue serving, this time by helping individuals improve their health and well-being.”