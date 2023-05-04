Troy ELA teacher brings language to life for her students

The leap from stage to classroom is not so far when one loves the English language.

At least that’s true for Jennifer Lowe, the English language arts and social studies teacher for fifth grade at William B. Orenic Intermediate School in Plainfield.

“I’ve always loved books, storytelling, reading, writing,” Lowe said. “And I love the collaborative nature of [theater].”

Lowe studied at Northern Illinois University and then performed in Chicago through her 20s. She taught theater arts to children and then worked as a program director at a gymnastic facility, so she was “working with a kids a lot.”

“At first it was just to make ends meet,” Lowe said. “Then, I realized I actually loved it and wanted to do more than go on auditions. … To be around kids all day is really fun for me.”

In an email, Brooke Allen, fifth-grade Principal at William B. Orenic School, said Lowe “is a teacher at heart.”

“She sets a high bar for students and expects and encourages their best effort at all times,” Allen said in the email. “Being in her classroom is like being with family because of the warm, welcoming environment she has established.”

Lowe earned her Master of Education at Loyola University in Chicago. Because she loved teaching reading and writing so much, she later earned an endorsement to teach English language learners.

“English is a tricky language,” Lowe said. “It’s really hard to learn. And I so love getting kids up on their feet and getting them to engage.”

It helps that Lowe works with “a great group of kids,” she said. Plus, she and her co-teacher Brittani Riley, an English language learners specialist, “play off each others’ strengths,” and Riley has terrific ideas for making the lessons come to life, Lowe said.

“We let the kids bring some of themselves to the lessons,” Lowe said. “We try to get them out of their seats and out of the computer, especially after the last two years. We try to tell them about our lives. We try to make learning fun, I think.”

Lowe recalled never being a “math person” until she realized math was never explained to her in a clear way. That’s why she’s able to set high standards for each of her students.

“I think it’s easy when you have a clear understanding of who that student is, what they are capable of and what you want from them,” Lowe said.

When Lowe isn’t teaching, she’s spending time with son, Alexander, 7, whom she’s raising as a single parent. That leaves little time for community theater, but Lowe doesn’t mind.

“I perform for him at home,” Lowe said.