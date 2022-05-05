Thank you Teacher Letters for the Herald-News

Teacher: Jon Lanning-Thank you for making psychology fun and not crazy difficult. I always look forward to your class.-Emilee Paull, Morris

Teacher: Dave Auwerda-You are one of the best teachers at MCHS not only because of the way you teach, but because while I was in your class, you show respect in a way I haven’t seen in a long time. No matter what people may disagree on, respect always comes first. You teach in a way that engages students and keeps our attention. You even allow a lot of class time to get things done.-Olivia Preuss, Morris

Teacher: Tonya McKinney-I am thanking my teacher, Mrs. McKinney, for being the best teacher that we have ever had in Morris High School. She is very kind to everyone, and never lets anyone down, everyone always have fun in her classroom, and we learn a lot more than any other class that I have been in.-Antonio Ramos, Morris

Teacher: Mrs. Katie Barrett- thank you for believing in me! I know I wasn’t always the best prepared and organized math student. I was late with homework assignments and had some miserable in-class work, but you could sense my ability to problem solve. You kept challenging me in class and even had me come in before school for extra math help. At the end of the year, as my assignments and grades improved, you asked if I thought I could handle advanced math. I nervously answered “yes.” You had to advocate on my behalf to the school to move me. The school was nervous about it too. But, I was moved with an understanding that if my grade slipped, I would move down again. Mrs. Barrett, it’s been three years now of advanced math and I am now taking honors high school Geometry as an 8th grader with a 100%. You taught me that with hard work ethic, I could achieve more than what other people thought I was capable of. This life lesson is one I will always remember from my favorite math teacher and one that can be applied to all areas of my life. Thank you for challenging me and thank you for believing in me!-Anthony Bucolo, Elmhurst

Teacher: Jon Lanning-Thank you so much for being one of my favorite teachers this year. You have made a huge impact on me and taught me well <3-Beth Apostolou, Morris

Teacher: Jon Lanning-Thank you Mr Lanning!-Gabriel Kosch, Morris

Teacher: Ray Burgess-Thank you for teaching me how to be a respectable student and teaching beyond the history curriculum. You’ve made an immeasurable impact on my life and it’s so very appreciated!!-Izzy Sallese, Morris

Teacher: Joe Terrel-Thank you for being a great teacher and I hope you enjoy my 30 minute long video project on why Shadow the Hedgehog is the best Sonic game.-Kieran Steward, Morris

Teacher: Tonya McKinney-Thank you for the amazing lessons you’ve taught and the countless hours you’ve dedicated. You are so appreciated! Stay awesome!-Luna Valderrama, Morris

Teacher: Benjamin Brown-Thank you for being a fun teacher.-Matthew Fischer, Morris

Teacher: Robbi Hicks-The teacher that keeps me going! <3-Alyssa Terry, Morris

Teacher: Tonya McKinney-Thank you!-Elisa West, Morris

Teacher: Carolyn Dow-She is incredibly kind and caring, she wants us all to succeed highly and never stops pushing us to focus and do our absolute best.-Ava Brewer, Morris

Teacher: Robbi Hicks- She is my band director, and she is one of the best teachers that I have ever had. She helped me find my passion and love for music and supports me unconditionally in everything. She views me more than just a student and loves me for my true self and not just for my abilities in music. If I never had her as a teacher, I would have not been able to find my happiness and confidence in music and my sense of belonging. I am eternally grateful to her.-Julia Knoblich, Morris

Teacher: Anne Schneider-Thank you for pushing all your students to be the best and most creative person they can be.-Jack Wilkinson, Morris

Teacher: Kelli Chvoy-Thank you for all of the great teaching and advice you have given all of us. I have learned so much from your classes and actually enjoy the way we are all taught.-Lizette Acevedo, Joliet

Teacher: Ernest Crim-I would like to say thank you to my teacher Mr.Crim. He is one of the most inspiring teachers I have ever had. The way he genuinely cares about all of his students and shows us that anything is possible. On top of that he is a BSU Leader so he has also taught me to love my blackness no matter what others say. He wrote a book while he was being a teacher, a father, and just overall a hard working person. Thank You Mr.Crim for showing me I can do whatever I put mind to and that you’re always here for moral support!-Ahmaiya’Ra Mason, Joliet

Teacher: Katie Pavur-I would like to say thank you to my teacher Mrs. Pavur for alway being there for me and all of her students whenever we need it. She always brings positivity and fun to everyday and has really made Spanish class enjoyable! She’s one of those teachers that want to see you succeed and only wish you the best.-Alexa Fitzgerald, Joliet

Teacher: Jennifer Darin-I just want to thank Mrs. Darin for being a great teacher, as she will go out of her way to help and assist her students, and she really values her position as a Geometry teacher, and she expresses the values of being a hardworking teacher.-Alexandra Cuevas, Joliet

Teacher: Melissa Magnusson-Thank you for always being a kind, loving, supporting teacher no matter the day. You always put your students first and it really shows with how well you teach and how I was able to understand - and even like this math class because of you- and pass with a high A!!! Your spirit makes me happy and I am so happy to have met someone like you. Keep being you, you truly are a special and amazing person.-Amber Singh, Joliet

Teacher: Bethany Wendt: Thank you for being the most generous, kind, and funny teacher I’ve ever had. You do nothing but push your students to do their best, and help them find what is best for their futures. You help push us students to be mindful and never give up, even when things get hard. JTHS students are lucky to have a teacher as amazing and supportive as you, and I’ll take what I’ve learned from your class with me forever.-Amy Vollmer, Joliet

Teacher: Rodney Coatney-Thank you for having the patients you do with me thank you for helping me in my work thank you for understanding my situation even though you don’t know it thank you for being very nice!-Andrea De Haro, Joliet

Teacher: Michael Lara-Thank you for being the best P.E teacher ever and thank you for pushing me to do my best in school!-Andrea De Haro, Joliet

Melissa Magnuson-Thanks Mrs. Magnuson for always making math possible to enjoy. Despite the challenges you always do your best to help us understand! <3-Angela Ayivor, Joliet

Teacher: Cassie Crom-Thank you for pushing us every single day to our fullest potential, you make learning fun by believing in all your students. I appreciate you so much!-Angelina Leos, Joliet

Teacher: Michelle Bloom-It has been quite a year but Mrs.Bloom made it so much better. Thank you so much for being such a great teacher and making biology so much fun. I hope everything goes well for you and your family.-Dainiella Anighoro, Shorewood

Teacher: Katie Kern-Thank you for teaching me in a fun way. Your lessons are never boring. You are kind and funny. I enjoy coming to school because of my friends and an amazing teacher!!-Henry Watkins, Channahon

Teacher: Alyson Bauman-Ms. Bauman is literally one of the best teachers in the whole school. If she has a 100 fans, I am one of them. If she has 10 fans, I am one of them. If she has two fans, I am one of them. If she has 1 fan, it is me. 💯-Abby Athern, Joliet

Teacher: Eric Jern-Thank you Mr. Jern for always making the classroom a bright and entertaining experience! A personality like yours deserves its own spotlight!-Amanda Azpeitia, Joliet

Teacher: Kathy Hibner-Mrs Hibner is the best! She is one teacher that loves her job and it shows! She does so many creative and interesting things to get the attention of all the children. They are learning from her and don’t even realize it because they are having so much fun. She really tries her hardest to understand what kids need to learn. We are so glad to have her in our lives thank you Miss Hibner-Ruben Krueger, Minooka

Teacher: Lindsey Quigley-thank you for just being the coolest gym teacher I know, words can not describe how much I appreiciate you and respect you because you are a kind most hearted teacher I could ever have :)-Justise Beasley, Joliet

Teacher: Mr. Gentile-I would like to Thank to Him because he’s being one of the best sportsmanship of all time to be most nicest man I ever met.-Marco Bedolla, Joliet

Teacher: Denise Zlogar-Mrs. Zlogar thank you for helping me through the school year. Every time I enter the class room I know you care and are there for me. You make learning fun!-Isabella Cardamone, Lockport

Teacher: Sandra Green-Thank you for always making it exciting to go back to math class. You’ve inspired me to teach others math and I just absolutely love the energy you bring to the classroom and you try so hard for your students and it makes me very happy. I really hope that when I’m older that I can be as cool of a teacher as you are. You make my day brighter every single time, thank you!-Benjamin Gonzalez, Joliet

Teacher: Dean Reed-You motivate me when am doing something wrong.-Juan Berumen, Joliet

Teacher: Rodney Coatney-Hi Mr. Coatney, The reason for this note is to thank you for being the best high school teacher I’ve had the last 4 years. You do not compare to all the others. You are kind, helpful, and most importantly the funniest teacher I’ve ever had. I am proud to say I am a student of yours. So thank you for everything!!-Dulce Bibian, Joliet

Teacher: Nicholas Ratajczak-He is a hands down an amazing teacher. He always motivates his students, and pushes them to be their best. His class is always full of positive energy, and that’s one of the things I truly love. It allows you to have a safe environment. I nominate him, because he truly cares about his students, and is making a huge impact. All his sacrifices do not go unnoticed!-Monzerrath Bibiana, Joliet

Teacher: Shana Sanchez- I just wanted to say thank you for being such a good teacher after seeing this forum in my email. You’re good at making interactive lessons and make learning Spanish fun.-Laila Boys, Joliet

Teacher: Kaislie Siron-Thank you for being the best teacher and being so nice to me. I like coming to class and playing with your toys and going to the library with you. Your my favorite teacher Brylee.-Brylee Briski-Corcoran, Morris

Teacher: Shari Bellia-Thank you for being the best teacher Matas has ever had we miss you so much.-Matas Bruzga, Joliet

Mrs. Burns/Betts-I appreciate you!-Jeff Burnett, Joliet

Teacher: Mathilde Gleizes-Thank you so much for being so comforting, sweet and allowing us to be ourselves in your class. You make learning a new language so easy and so fun. The whole class has created this family with one another all because of you. We love you!-Nathaly Cabanas, Joliet

Teacher: Phil Labriola-Thank you for not just being a teacher, but someone I can look up to and trust. I look forward to your class everyday. I enjoy the constant laughs, motivation speeches, and consistent challenges to make me improve. I would not be as good at art without you! Once again thank you for being an excellent teacher!-Caeley Doran, New Lenox

Teacher: Mrs. Amanda Roach-Dear Mrs. Roach, I was a seed in the soil and you were the sun that made me sprout. I could not be where I am today without you there guiding me. I am forever in your debt. I will never ever in a million years forget you and how you made me into the beautiful flower I am today. All my love and thanks!-Violet Manning, Minooka

Teacher: Nicholas Zoen-Best Teacher I’ve had all my school years. Very cool too!-Lesley Catalan, Joliet

Elizabeth Karales-Thank you for a great year in P.E. I appreciate you keeping me active and helping with my sports this year!-Colin Morgan, Joliet

Teacher: Dipti Goel-Thank you Mrs.Goel for always pushing me to do my best. You always guide me through the tough questions and you rephrase the question in a way that makes sense to me. You mean more to me then you will ever know because when I wanted to give up you pushed me further and that’s what makes you an amazing teacher. I once thought I would never be able to be good at science, and now I am going to college as a women in STEM. Thank you.-Cheyenne Wascom, Shorewood

Teacher: Christine Austin-Thank you Mrs. Austin for always being in a good mood and being a good teacher.-Ramiro Cisneros, Joliet

Teacher: Stephanie Kaput-Mrs. Kaput is the greatest Kindergarten teacher in the Universe! All Kindergarteners learn how to tie their shoes, read, be kind to others and develop a lifelong love of learners. She truly proves that all you need to know, you learn in Kindergarten.-Ella Kodiak, Joliet

Teacher: Ms. Beth Burke-Thank you so much for always being the light in my dark times. You always were able to make me laugh and smile, and managed to make every single class fun and exciting. You are so special to me and were the reason I loved coming to school everyday. I will never forget you or your corny jokes and pi day songs, you’ll always be in a special place in my heart <3-Claire Young, Woodridge

Teacher: Elizabeth Karales-Mrs. Karales has the most positive energy inevitably radiated towards every student that encourages them to have a healthy mindset about themselves and their peers. She forms exceptional relationships with her students and acts as an exemplary role model as a mentor, teacher, counselor, and coach. She is most deserving of this recognition because of her character and teaching philosophy!-Claire Athern, Joliet

Teacher: Jamie Kapellas-Thanks you for teaching me important things.-Donald Clayon, New Lenox

Teacher: Kelli Chvoy-Thank you so much for helping me in the past 2 years. Your interest in your students Hobby’s and lives always makes class so fun. I look forward to your class every single day and don’t know how I will do math next year without you as my teacher!-Caitlyn Murdock-Schev, Plainfield

Teacher: Matthew Hurst-Thank you for being an all around helping hand with things within and out of school.-Cory Crowder, Joliet

Teacher: Wesley RingfeltI want to thank Mr.Ringfelt for being a wonderful teacher and educator. For being the class not only I but many look forward too and for putting a smile on all of our faces. Thank you Mr. Ringfelt!-Skylar Crump, Shorewood

Teacher: Paul Ickes- Thank you, Mr. Ickes so much. Mr. Ickes doesn’t just care about teaching us he is a down to earth person/teacher who really truly cares about his students, and you can tell. He will come to your sports games and cheer you on, he will buy special things to celebrate you when you accomplish amazing things when he doesn’t need to, and more. I have barley even had Mr. Ickes for a year and he has already showed me how to be a leader, kind, selfless person. He has defiantly made an impact in my life, for the better.-Claire Wajda, MoKena

Teacher: Paul Ickes-Thank you Mr. Ickes for being being such a great teacher and person. he will always listen to someone if they need to talk to him. Also the main thing I remember is I had football practice and work that day and did not get home till around 11:30 at night. this amazing man said he understand that I had a super long day and would give me till tomorrow to do it.-Dominick Agate, New Lenox

Teacher: Neil Lucchetti-You are very entertaining and helpful and I appreciate everything you do for me while keeping me focused on my future.-Da’Miya Jackson, Joliet

Teacher: Lindsey Quigley-Mrs.Q pushes me to me to better myself.-London Davis, Joliet

Teacher: Fern Hilger-A special thank you to Ms. Hilger for her way of giving confidence to the students which in turn encourages them to learn and look forward to going to class every day.-Alexis Webb, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Vivian Savoia-I would like to thank her for all that she has done for me and our class. She has spent hours of her extra time to help us be prepared. She even stayed after school with me several times to help me study for my upcoming high school placement exam. She goes above and beyond without expecting anything in return. She spends her own personal time to attend our sporting events, and help to motivate us. She has helped us all to grow as people and as students.-Brady Palmer, Bloomingdale

Teacher: Peter Lipari-An outstanding orchestra teacher at both Joliet Central and West campuses, Mr. Lipari is the best example of someone who is truly passionate about his career, and all of students certainly recognize it and appreciate it. Thank you for all you do, Mr. Lipari!-Emily Del Rio, Elwood

Teacher: Margarita Cuevas-A really cool teacher!-John Del Rosario, Joliet

Teacher: Maribel Diaz-Always have fun in her Class. Fun to have you as a teacher!-Lea Del Rosario, Joliet

Teacher: Michelle Smith-She is so cool.-Diego Cavez, Joliet

Teacher: Vincent DeVivo-Mr. DeVivo not only is one of the smartest teachers I have ever had but he is also the most passionate. He does not see his students as just their grades. He knows how our brains work best and how to teach according to each of us. He does not just throw information at us and expect us to simply memorize and recite it back. Mr. DeVivo wants us to learn the material and understand why it is the way it is. He not only teaches us he studies us, in order to improve his methods and class work each year.-Lizzie Costello, New Lenox

Teacher: Robert Keane-Always goes out of his way to make a connection with students constantly keeping class fun while getting the work done.-Evan Klein, Joliet

Teacher: Ms. Nikki-Ms. Nikki has been at my sons daycare for five years. She is committed and goes above and beyond. She is always so thoughtful and caring. She is a wonderful teacher!-Elizabeth Mason, Minooka

Teacher: Ms. Jacquie-She has been both my kids teacher within the five years we have been there. She is so sweet and my kids love her! She is such a wonderful teacher.-Elizabeth Mason, Minooka

Teacher: Cathryn Black-Mrs. Black is supportive and even took the time to help me now, as a college student and is a great support!-Emily Papesh, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Erica Krusinski-When you ask my son who his best friend is he tells me it’s ‘Ms. K.’ This woman goes above and beyond for my son everyday. My son is in kindergarten(special education) at Pershing elementary. I can’t thank her enough for the amazing support she gives both me and my son. I asked Easton why he wants to thank Ms. K and this is his response. ‘I love Ms K! ' Thank you for teaching me to be a good boy and to make good choices. Special education teachers don’t get the credit they really deserve. Ms.K is a super hero! She makes learning fun and loves her students like her own.-Eston Slagle, Joliet

Teacher: Craig Foster-I’m very thankful for you being my teacher im very sad you won’t be here next year but im very happy I was able to be your student before you leave.-David Esquivel, Joliet

Teacher: Thomas Lenahan: Infamously known as Coach Tommy, is funny, outgoing, and very passionate. He is someone that many students look up to as he spreads his happiness everyday. As a coach he always wants the best for us, he shows us how strong he is, so that we strive to be stronger. He is always making his team laugh when he paces at track meets awaiting our success. I am so grateful to be a part of his team and to have him as a fellow AP US History teacher. He has made a mark on Providence Catholic High School, on the students, and on our family.-Faith Grade, Monee

Teacher: Ms. Elizabeth Boba-Thank you so much for teaching us! You teach the constitution in fun ways that are easy to understand. The homework that you give isn’t a lot, but it helps us get a better understanding of the content that we learn. I love class and you even give us some free time if we are done with our work. You let the kids in math enrichment study for our next competition if we are done with our test. Recently, after our Judicial Branch test, I had so much fun playing constitution BINGO. Thank you for making learning fun Ms. Boba!-Frank Schuler, Joliet

Teacher: Nermeen Shaabneh-Great teacher, makes class fun and gives me a class I can say that I genuinely look forward to everyday.-Cameron Forberg, Joliet

Teacher: David Noftsger-Mr Noftsger has been an amazing teacher for many this year. He is able to make his classes fun, and informative which many other teachers struggle to do. His class being fun is one of the main reasons I have not given up trying for the school year and why I keep coming to class. I believe he should get some recognition for these reasons, and then some.-Ivan Fragoso, Joliet

Teacher: Monica Balmaseda-I want to thank Mrs. Balmaseda because she is a teacher who doesn’t give up. She is a teacher who now how to connect with her class. She keeps things interesting and know how to make the information of the class easy to understand for everyone. She the teacher you go to for anything mostly. she listens when you need her. and help when needed most. She is a woman of her word and never looks at a child differently no mater what they have been through. She is a woman with a heart of gold and enjoys her job and I don’t normally say that about teacher. Other teacher would of just gave the work to there class and just told them to do it. Mrs.B make sure everyone understand no matter how much she has to explain thing even in a different way. She is a teacher who try’s to see things from her student prospective. She laughs she jokes. but she get back to the things that are needed. I want to thank Mrs.B because she was always there for me. She has understand my situations and how things are in my life. She is a teacher who never gave up on me.-Tanayah Frazier, Joliet

Teacher: Joy Otry-Thank you for being the best teacher ever <3-Aaron Gant, Joliet

Teacher: Bridget Bois-Thank you Mrs. Bois for helping raise my grades when I need it most.-Jeremiah Garcia, Joliet

Teacher: Karla James-Ms. son muchas las cosas por las que quiero agradecer su empeño en nuestra educacion, tanta la atencion prestada, el constante interes en saber sobre cada uno, la dedicacion con la que llevas a cabo tu trabajo y sobre todo la alegria con la que brindas tus conocimientos para ensenarnos y hacernos ver mas alla, y que a pesar de que somos diferentes siempre seremos buenas personas.-Juan Garcia, Joliet

Teacher: Marlene Hinthorn-She is an outstanding teacher because she took over my class when we most needed a teacher. She is an awesome teacher, I like how she teaches Math, now I am able to do my Math homework by myself.-Sofia Garcia, Crest Hill

Teacher: Renee Streicher-Thank You! Mrs. Streicher for teaching my 1st grade class, and having us do amazing projects. You are an Awesome teacher!-Sofia Garcia, Crest Hill

Teacher: Katie Pavur-Thank you so much for making Spanish fun! I actually want to learn more and continue doing it all my years left at Providence!-Gabrielle Bednar, Lockport

Teacher: Miranda Klingelhofer-Thank you for being the best literacy teacher :)-Julia Gershon, Joliet

Teacher: Sean Richards-Thank you, Mr. Richards, for teaching us in a way that not only allows for us to learn the material but understand and apply it to our everyday lives. Whenever we have questions, you don’t just give us an answer, but make sure we understand the answer. You have taken teaching and put your own spin on it and made learning enjoyable, in which many teachers are not capable of doing. I am truly grateful for the impact you have made on not only mine, but on many students’ lives.-

Teacher: Katie Pavur-Thank you for being more than just a teacher. You treat every student as if they were your own child, and you care for us in a way that makes school enjoyable. The personal connections you make with students truly does change their lives, as many of my peers have said you are their favorite teacher. When we may seem stressed or struggling, you make sure we are okay and do what is necessary to help us. That is something I think every student is grateful for. So, thank you again, for being such an amazing teacher.-Gabrielle Bednar, Lockport

Teacher: Sharon Swihart-Thank you so much for being such a great teacher! Until this year I often struggled and never enjoyed math. But, that changed when you become my math teacher. I’ve grown so much this year and I could not express my gratitude enough towards you!-Caelyn Coffinet, Morris

Teacher: Patrick Haaker-Mr. Haaker, you have made my entire 4 years of highschool worth it. I enjoy coming to visit and talk with you everyday even though I had you freshman year. You made me realise what my dream career is and I can’t say thank you enough for that. You have changed my life for the better, I could have never asked for a better principle of bio med teacher. I will miss our jokes and pranks but I will always keep in contact and still find ways to put gigi tape in your room all the way from Tennessee. But again thank you for being the best teacher I could ever ask for!-Gianna Gonzalez, Joliet

Teacher: Malinda Jiovanazzo-I want to say thank you for being an amazing teacher. Every class period is full of exciting new activities to learn. I thank you for taking such pride in teaching. Everyday you put forth all your energy and effort. You create lessons that not only entertain but also engage everyone. Your love for teaching shows through your work. Not only do you teach with passion, but you also care for every single one of your students. You go out of your way to make sure they are doing well and put their needs above your own.-Heaven Gonzalez, Joliet

Teacher: Nermeen Shaabneh-Shes alaways there and understands me. She listens to everyone and doesnt put down anyone.-Nicole Gonzalez, Joliet

Teacher: Ashley Samsa-I want to thank you for being a wonderful teacher. You are very patient with us students and help us out wherever we need it. More teachers should be like you, you make class fun and interesting even when it doesn’t feel like it. Thank you for being you.-Lizwendy Gonzalez, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Squires-I will like to thank Mrs. Squires. Thank you for being such a great teacher and caring for every single one of your students. You make everyone who enters your class feel safe and heard. From just checking on us and having everyday conversation that’s about our life’s outside of school, we know that you care. Thank you, thank you, thank you!-Sophia Gourley, Shorewood

Teacher: Steven Pyter-Thank you for dedication for over 7 years and for being an admirable and respectful teacher to the Joliet Central Music program, you’ve inspired our choir and many young singers who wish to peruse music as a career.-Aiden Grabo, Joliet

Teacher: Anne Zmuda-Ms. Zmuda, you are an amazing teacher and have helped me in my photography for the last 4 years. You are always so encouraging to students, but you also recognize that everyone is different. You have a way of matching peoples energy that I have not seen before and you are always so intent and specific when helping your students.

Teacher: Zachary Freeman-Thank you Mr. Freeman. You are positive every day, all day. You also help make every day fantastic at THE Providence Catholic High Schoool.-Gabriel Salinas, Yorkville

Teacher: Lindsey Adamson-Ms. Adamson has been my American Sign Language teacher for four years now. She has taught more than American Sign Language she has taught me how to be a kind and caring person. She has taught be how to be bold and stand up for what I believe in. And most of all taught me to me and never let anyone change that.-Gwendalyn Pasowicz, Lemont

Teacher: Jeffrey Grimes-Gracias, Mr. Grimes for being a good teacher throughout the school year and teaching us best way a teacher can and being involved with the students when they needed it the most.-Sebastian Guerrero, Joliet

Teacher: Annie Monninger-An absolutely phenomenal teacher who was able to skillfully navigate through the full year of online learning. Her teaching style allowed me to remember her lessons!-Mayra Gutierrez, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Julie Potocki: She is our school librarian at St. Raymond School, but that doesn’t even come close to describing ALL of the things that she does for our school. She is in charge of our Student Council, including all of our service projects, fundraisers, social events and school pep rallies! Thank you Mrs. Potocki for giving all of your time and special efforts to the students of St. Ray’s and helping us build our leadership skills. We appreciate you more than you know!-Alainia Potocki, Joliet

Teachers: Amie Kraatz and Kelly Farmer-Thank you both for giving me a stronger love for school and being my role models through the entirety of my life. You both inspired me to want to become a teacher and because of you making a difference on my life, I want to be able to do the same for my future students.-Hannah Kratochvil, New Lenox

Teacher: Wesley Ringfelt-Thank you for teaching me so much and helping me become an better writer! I have learned so much from you and it has helped me grow in English class. Thank You!-Billy Harris, Shorewood

Teacher: Mrs. Elias-Thank you Mrs. Elias for always making school fun for me! Thank you for helping me learn! I love school!-Ryan Southccomb, Joliet

Teacher: Arianna Farias-I am so very grateful to have had Ms. Faris as a teacher my sophomore year. She is one of the best teacher’s I’ve had throughout my life. She’s inspired me to do better and to make an impact in this world.-Daisy Hernandez, Joliet

Teacher: Dina Zmuda-Thank you so much for your kind heart and fun, loving personality. You always show that you genuinely care for each and one of your students, and never fail to make our days better. You make students look forward to your class and make us want to attend school more often. Not only do you care for us, but you create a happy, comforting atmosphere. So from the bottom of my heart, once again, thank you, and never stop being yourself.

Teacher: Steven Zeko-Thank you Mr. Zeko for being an amazing teacher this year!-Edgar Amezquita, Joliet

Teacher: Nick Zorn-Thank you for being such a positive human being to enter my life. Your kindness, dedication, intelligence, and compassion is very admirable. You always make my day brighter and you’ve definitely opened up a new interest in chemistry for me. Because of you, I definitely see myself having a good future. You always go out of your way to help others and I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for me. You’re amazing and I appreciate you so much!!-Nicky Sauseda, New Lenox

Teacher: Rachel Shaw-Thank you for all that you did for me during my junior and senior year of high school and I couldn’t imagine my life without you in it and I’m glad I meet you when I did.-Sabrina Hall, Joliet

Teacher: Kerry Vail-Thank you for always been nice with all of us and to helps us with the problems that we will have during your class.-Edwin Huallpa, Joliet

Teacher: Nicole Gaughan: She is more than a teacher. She is your friend, almost even a mom. She always will bend over backwards to help you with any assignment and she always wants the best for her kids. She is the perfect person to go to when there is drama happening at school, she’s always there with open arms. She has the best advice and always has a joke to crack open a smile. She truly is a blessing to everyone at Providence and she’s a teacher i will never forget. She has helped me get through so much. I couldn’t do high school without her!-Hanna Winkleman, New Lenox

Teacher: Ms. Robbi Hicks-Ms Hicks has done an amazing job of conducting her band and she acts as role model for her students. We love you Ms. Hicks.-Joaquin Bridges, Morris

Teacher: Andrea Pacheco-Mrs. Pacheco is such an awesome teacher she always asks us if we need help or if we need anything in general. She’s always there if we need someone to talk to.-Iran Enciso, Joliet

Teacher: Jamie Lee-Armond asks everyday with excitement if he has school tomorrow, and asks to stay late. He loves it and loves his teachers!-Armond Hull, Manhattan

Teacher: Sarah Panozzo-Armond asks everyday with excitement if he has school tomorrow, and asks to stay late. He loves it and loves his teachers!-Armond Hull, Manhattan

Teacher: Joseph Hoyt-Thank you for being supportive of me and the rest of the class. Your class is one of few I look forward to.-Zeke Etienne-soliz, Joliet

Teacher: Rowley Mudron-Taught at St. Pauls in Joliet for 50 plus years. Great guy great teacher-Jim Harvey, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Stephanie Kaput=Thank you for helping me when I can’t figure out stuff. You are very nice. You are my favorite teacher.-Kyle Kozlowki, Joliet

Teacher: Brankica Bonnie Supica-Gerrity- Thank you for you’re dedication and untold struggles you went through as a teacher. We know it’s not easy but you were still there for not only me, but all your students. We see you. Thank you, truly.-Juan Guzman, Joliet

Teacher: Nermeen Shaabneh-Thank you Ms. Shaabneh, for always making our classroom feel like home and always being there for us and always making us laugh, you are truly one of the most special teachers that West has ever have. We may be your students today but the kindness that you have showed us will stick to us for the rest of our lives, we love you Ms.Shaabneh we truly do. <3Leilani Johnson, Joliet

Teacher: Christina Kosiek-Dean Kosiek is one of the best Deans ever!!!-Iyona Jones, Joliet

Teacher: Ernest Crim-Mr Crim is one of the best teachers at Joliet Central. He cares about all his students and make us feel safe in his classroom. He’s not a normal teacher, like yes he teaches but he also connects with us make the classroom fun. Don’t get me wrong he gets strict when he needs to but it doesn’t come down to that because everyone respects him. Mr. Crim takes his teaching home with him and all over social media. If you search Ernest Crim you will find his Instagram full of lessons that so many people have learned so much from. Crim taught me that no matter what you shouldn’t be afraid of ashamed of who you are (Black, Mexican, White).-Iyona Jones, Joliet

Teacher: Theresa Rompala-Best teacher there ever was always there when I needed a helping hand.-Justin Kremer

Teacher: Jennifer Heisler-Thank you for being a great math teacher. I’ve reflected more about myself throughout the school year and what the importance is to learn and study hard 🙂- Didier Arsene, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Sandra Green-Mrs. Green has been an incredibly supportive and helpful teacher since I have met her in my freshman year. She goes above and beyond in class to make sure students are understanding and engaged in every lesson. She has even helped me out in other classes and always offers her free time to students to help them in any way she can. I remember I gave her a book recommendation and she came back after the weekend and told me about how she enjoyed the book and talked to me about the characters in it. All 4 years of highschool she’s has been the teacher I could go to for anything whether I just need to talk, or need help in any class including her own. She deserves the world and I am so grateful to have met such an amazing teacher.-Alexis Klaff, Joliet

Teacher: Annie Monsignor-I cannot thank you enough for all that you have done for me as well as many other students this school year. You have helped me grow confidence in myself and have shown me what hard work can do. The dedication that you show to your students is extremely amazing. Letting us come in during lunch, helping us before school, and being willing to stay after school to ensure that every individual student is successful are just some examples. Thank you for your kindness and dedication, it does not go unnoticed by any one of your students.-Callie Kranz, Shorewood

Teacher: Ms. Erica Sparano-She has helped me in so many ways this year. Even more than words can describe. From being my Biology teacher to my badminton coach. I can’t thank her enough.-Emilia Kroplewski, Lemont

Teacher: Debrah Clark-Thank you for never looking down on teenage mothers. Your love and dedication to your students enabled us to grow and become better people. I love you!!-Krystal Lee, Joliet

Teacher: Cassie Crim-Thank you for making me feel like I could achieve the impossible.-Kyla Barrentine, Joliet

Teacher: Brandon Graham-Thank you for being the best English teacher I have ever had.-LaClaysha Mosley, Joliet

Teacher: Michelle Smith-I just want to let you know that you are the best teacher I have ever had in all the years that I have been in school you have help me a lot and you are the best and you have taught me how to move forward in life and you are just the best person that I have ever meet in my life and I will never forget you and you are just the best I want to let you know that keep doing what you are doing and don’t stop 💙💙thank you.-Crystal Lara, Joliet

Teacher: Carol Flynn-For years, Mrs. Flynn has put her entire self into helping all her students. During covid she consistently thought of new innovations and ways to be there for others. She will seek out students who need a bit of extra love and help. We couldn’t be more indebted to her for all she has done.-Alice and Mia Nelson, Downers Grove

Teacher: Katie Chengary-I don’t know where to start thanking you for everything you have done for me the first day of 6th grade . I was so nervous starting a new school and junior high. You were so kind and sweet and made everyone feel comfortable. You saw me struggle a bit in class and sent a note home to my parents and asked if I could stay after school or come in before school for extra help. It was the best thing for me. We became friends so much that I invited you to my High school graduation and I’m super excited to be invited to your wedding!! You are an amazing teacher, friend, daughter, sister and soon to by wife. Thank you Miss ! Love,Olivia Bartolo, Joliet

Teacher: Ami King-You have been truly life changing for Raegan, we couldn’t thank you enough.-Raegan Jurgens, Channahon

Teacher: Mrs. Smith-Thank you for being a helpful and funny and cool teacher.-Terion Lockhart, Joliet

Teacher: Ms Lerch-Ms Lerch, thank you for being my second grade teacher .you always explain everything until I understand and never give up on me. You also let me try first and say good things so I don’t give up. I love to go to school because you are my teacher and friend. You should get this prize because you work hard.-Charlotte Iwanski, Lemont

Teacher: Ms J Gottardo-Ms Gottardo, you are a very lovable teacher thank you for always smiling and making me feel loved and important. You always make sure I know what to do and help me when I need help. Thank you for making learning fun. I love to be with you because you make me feel imply and smart. You should get an award because you work hard and I love you.-Charlotte Iwanski, Lemont

Teacher: Jennifer Heisler-Thank you for always keeping my head up and always helping me with my problems. You been so nice and so helpful to me since the school year started. Thank you for all the nice things you do for me Mrs. Heisler. Your the best teacher thank you for everything.-Yahaira Lozano, Joliet

Teacher: Johnel Muczynski-Even though this year has been challenging, you never failed to keep a positive attitude. Thank you for powering through the year and continuing to come to school everyday with a smile on your face. You truly make a huge difference on this campus. I appreciate you so much.-Madilyn Myers, Joliet

Teacher: Charles Rumpf-Mr. Rumpf, you’re an awesome teacher that I’ve known for so long! Keep being an awesome teacher!-Maddyson Baumgartner, Joliet

Teacher: Ms. Johnson-Thank you to Ms. Johnson! Even though the pandemic hit during second semester of freshman year i learned a lot. through messaging through remind and emailing back and fourth. it made it seem easier to go through. i appreciate the chances i was given to be better, thank you very much-Denise Magana, Joliet

Teacher: Jennifer Silverman-Thank you to Mrs. Silverman, you’ve helped me over come challenges in learning topics , you helped me be the best student in high school that I am today. you made a huge impact on my life and I’m grateful, thank you for everything you did for me. and thank you for making sure I passed eighth grade with the best of my ability.-Margaret Syslo, Plainfield

Teacher: Nermeen Shaabneh-Thank you for being the best! I love you lots!-Brooke Male, Joliet

Teacher: Katheryn Granquist-Thank you for your kindness and patience. You helped me learn to take pride in my work.-Brandon Martinez, Joliet

Teacher: Mr. Jon Lanning-Thank you for your constant encouragement and positivity towards all of your students. You have made an impact on all of us, and we appreciate you!-Maria Gilbertson, Morris

Teacher: Kelly Lucio-I want to thank Mrs. Lucio for assisting me with my reading struggles, visiting me at work as much as possible, and helping me at an assembly when I needed it.-Jake Markowski, Lansing

Teacher: Brian Bell-I just wanted to thank you for being the best teacher you could be, and managing to teach a dangerous subjects so well.-Cody Marquardt, Channahon

Teacher: Curt Ruch-Thank you for always providing a safe space for students and leaving your doors open everyone, even if they don’t currently have you as a teacher. My High School career wouldn’t have been the same without you.-Mikiya Marshall, Plainfield

Teachers: Kristen Koppers-Thank you for showing me how to become a better author by improving my work.-Shyanne Martin, Joliet

Teacher: Nermeen Shaabneh-You have provided incredible emotional and academic support. You’ve made such a bigger impact then you think you have and I thank you so much.-Maria Martinez, Plainfield

Teacher: Andrew Smothers-Thank you very much teacher! Thank you for allowing us to learn from you as a teacher knowledge for life. Thank you for being a teacher and teaching us values.-Isabella Arias, Plainfield

Teacher: Kathryn M. Hunt-Thank you very much teacher! Thank you for allowing us to learn from you as a teacher knowledge for life. Thank you for being a teacher and teaching us values.-Isabella Arias

Teacher: Ms. Dawn Gura-Let me start with thanking you for being such a great teacher. As well as being a great teacher, you have been a great mentor to me. All of the conversations about the future and where life will take me have been so nice to have with you. Waking into your class every week and being able to easily talk to you has been such a positive part of my junior year. Thank you for always encouraging me to be my best.-Mallory Ritter, Manhattan

Teacher: Mrs. Stephanie Kaput-Thank you for being my thankful teacher. I love doing math class.-Elizabeth Vivaldelli, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Kathy Blotnik-Thank you for being in my class and for being my thankful teacher.-Elizabeth Vivaldelli, Joliet

Teacher: Joesph Hoyt-Thank you for being suck a great teacher for everyone who has been in classes previously and currently.Anna Meier, Elwood

Teacher: John Barber-Probably one of my favorite teachers that I have had in a while because he is understanding and always willing to help out anyone that needs it. Jokes around a lot but still manages to teach us all the stuff we need to learn in electronics and robotics, He motivated me and helped me become more interested in electricity that now I want to become an electrician. Whenever I have a problem with something he is always there to help me, even if it is the littlest of things. very helpful and fun teacher to be around.-Jason Mejorada, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Ciccone-Thank you to Mrs. Ciccone the 1st grade teacher at St. Isidore Catholic School. She works with the students and works with the parents to make sure the children are not left behind.-Michelle Erickson, Carol Stream

Teacher: Mrs. Retner-Thank you to Mrs. Retner for helping my son Ryan, and helping me to be in touch with his progress at school and notifying me if I needed to help him with some of his work.-Michelle Erickson, Carol Stream

Teacher: Mrs. Denise Zlogar-Thank you!!! You are the coolest teacher ever. :)-Mason Freeman, Joliet

Teacher: Lara DeVries-You are an amazing teacher thqnk you for being so engaging with us.-Matt Hansard, Lockport

Teacher: Amy Potempa-Thank you Mrs. Potempa for being someone I can talk to and be myself with. I got to learn about my religion and understand myself more because of you. You’ve helped me expand my beliefs, tolerance for others and morals. I don’t think there are words in existence to thank you for how you’ve helped me but I will still always be thankful.-Madison Hudek, Frankfort

Teacher: Joy Otry-Otrys main goal is for her students to understand the content and feel confident when working on problems. She has dedicated her time before and after school to her students with any questions we have. Its always a welcoming environment and I’m excited to learn in this class.-Megan Miller, Joliet

Teacher: Magdalena A. Maslowski-I would like to thank this teacher for being amazing every and being such a big hearted person. Always caring for her students and helping them to succeed and grow!-Mia Sunday, Joliet

Teacher: Michelle Lynn-I love you Mrs. Lynn shes painting thank you get a big hug thank you you’re welcome (Written and typed by an 8th grader with autism)-Adam Rainford, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Matichak-My third-grade teacher Mrs. Matichak from Pioneer Path is incredible! She is kindhearted and her teaching techniques can make learning fun for even the stubbornness students. Her “smiley faces “charts that we need to work for make everyone want to try harder on quizzes then before. She always knows what say to make us feel better! Our classroom feels like small family to me! I get upset when we have spring or winter break because I don’t want to miss anything that I can learn in Mrs. Matichak’s class.A simple example of how great my teacher is it’s when students from previous year come to share with her their achievements. The tears in her eyes prove how much Mrs. Matichak cares and how proud she is for her students. I would like to thank her for giving time and talent to ensure the brightest possible future for each of us. Thank you for teaching us to think with our hearts as well as our heads. I am lucky to have such an amazing teacher! And I have a goal to shoot for: I want to be like my teacher!-Melanie Mitchell (9), Channahon

Teacher: Ms Dawn Gura-Thank you for not only being my teacher, but also a leader, role model, and compassionate friend. You have never once failed to teach me a valuable lesson, whether it be how to analyze rhetoric or important life tips like how to always strive to put ourselves out there. I have never learned more than I have in your classroom, and it is not only through the school lessons, but also life lessons that have formed me into the sudent and person that I am today. Thank you for all that you have done for me throughout my high school years, I will never forget them.-Marissa Majewski, Plainfield

Teacher: Mr. Cavallone-Coach Cav, At this point I have sat in the classrooms of many teachers, but only some are what I’d call “great”. Aside from the very interesting topics and lessons you shared in class each day, what stands out the most is your character and connection with students. You are a such a genuine person, and we all respect that so much. Thank you for being so open and honest with my classmates and me--For sharing your life stories and lessons. These are things I will always remember. You are one of the greats!-Mikey Moss, New Lenox

Teacher: Alexandra LoCasio-Thank you for teaching me and helping me learn more complex topics when I was struggling with them. Thank you for providing me with Zero Hour to improve on things that I was stuck on. Thank you very much for teaching me and I am grateful that I could have such a good teacher like you.-Gabriel Natanek, Darien

Teacher: Mrs. Burns/Betts-Thank you for everything you do.-Tavares Moore, Joliet

Teacher: Michelle Bloom-Thank you for being a great teacher. You really understand us as students and that is what makes teachers stand out.-Massimo Ragusa, Shorewood

Teacher: Catherine Limacher-Thank you for making school A place I now Like. Thank you for helping me to be able to learn. Thank you for being An amazing teacher.-Corrie Knauer, Joliet

Teacher: Zachary Freeman-Thank you Mr. Freeman for always reminding me to stay positive! You are the first teach who I have ever been able to connect with. You helped me and so many others be able to open up in class and be comfortable being ourselves. Thank you for taking the time to get to know every one of your students because it really shows how much you care! We love you Mr. Freeman, every day is a positive day :)-Maddie Tures, Manhattan

Teacher: Thomas Hart-I just want to say thank you to Mr.hart for being the best teacher and best coach and thank you for dealing with me.-JayLin Murphy, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Bridget Taylor-Mrs. Taylor was such a fun and exciting teacher to learn from, especially in a year when going to school was hard because of Covid. She is all around a good person and she cares so much for her student on a personal level. I miss being in her class so much.-Megan Weinstock, Minorka

Teacher: Samuel Olea -Thank you Mr. Olea! I know I am speaking for many other students when I say that you have such a positive impact on this school. You always have a smile on your face and a positive attitude attached with everything you do. Thank you for being a leader as well as an amazing example. I appreciate you!-Maddie Myers, Joliet

Teacher: Johnel Muczynski-Thank you for always coming in with a positive attitude, and an unconditional positive regard for all students. You have had such an amazing impact on me and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are a wonderful person. I appreciate you so much.-Maddie Myers, Joliet

Teacher: Jamie Romac-Thank you for being such a wonderful teacher! You make learning fun and do fun things with us. Thank you for always making me feel safe while I’m at school. You are the best!!-Alison Morris, Joliet

Teacher: Sarah Dzambazi-Thank you for always helping me when I need it and for always being so nice.-Nevaeh Herrera, Joliet

Teacher: Martha Borchert-I would like to thank Mrs. Borchert, who was my high school health and gym teacher for all 4 years. She always looked out for her students when it came to inside and outside of school problems. Before the start of class, she would walk around and ask how everyone was doing and would do some small talk and really get to know her students. Because of Mrs. Borchert, she inspired me to become a teacher and I’m now majoring in elementary education. She gave me helpful advice before leaving high school and I thank her for everything.-Natalia Lopez, New Lenox

Teacher: Stefanie Phillis-She is a nice and fun teacher to be around. She’s loud and is able to put stuff in my brain for tests and homework.-Colin Bertino, Morris

Teacher: Jessica DeVos-Thanks for being such a great teacher! You’re always so understanding of everyone and I love taking your class. I always look forward to sixth hour. Thank you!-Nat Chvoy, Romeoville

Teacher: Eric Mark Wellman- He is probably one of the best teachers that I have had the honor of having for music. He has exposed me to so many different genres of music and has allowed me to expand and advance my playing ability to be the absolute best that it can be. I just want to thank you so much Mr. Wellman for all that you do for your students, family, and fellow teachers. You are such a great teacher and I am extremely grateful to have you as a someone that I can look up to and emulate.-Derrick Neal, Joliet

Teacher: Michelle Bloom-I would like to thank Mrs.Bloom for being an amazing biology teacher. She works hard to make our work as simple as possible and fun. She has made biology my favorite class of freshman year. She is an amazing teacher and an even better person. Thanks for making biology awesome!!-Nevayah McCullum, Shorewood

Mrs.Sanchez-Thank you Mrs. Sanchez for helping us all learn a language that would be very important.-Jose Nolasco, Joliet

Teacher: Michelle Bloom-Thank you for being very helpful to all of your students and making learning the material fun.-Cameron Olson, Plainfield

Teacher: Nicholas ZornThank you for being a very big support during covid. You knew the perfect way to teach. You made it fun, entertaining and I always looked forward to your class. I loved chemistry! You were by far my best teacher! Thank you once again and keep doing what you are doing.-Ashley Orozco, Joliet

Teacher: Sara Armbrecht-Thank you for the giving me the confidence and joy to come to school. You make highschool so fun and I really enjoy having you as a teacher!-Ze pack, Lemont

Teacher: Kimberly Ortega-Nice teacher.-Isabella Palmer, Joliet

Teacher: Ernest Crim III-Thank you for being an amazing and cool teacher, youve taught me a lot and got me interested in African and latin history.-Jose Pantoja, Joliet

Teacher: Gregory Peterson-Thank you for helping me understand math after years of other teachers not being able to.-Abigail Pensado, Joliet

Teacher: Nicole Gaughan-Thank you so much for being the best bio teacher ever. I absolutely love our class gossip sessions and telling you absolutely everything that goes on in my life. Although some days your grading style gets on my nerves, I am so happy that I got to have your class this year and so happy that we became best friends!!!-Peter Conser, Lockport

Teacher: Ryan Hennebry-Thank you Hen for always giving me motivation to complete important projects and encouraging me to take things one step further with my work. No matter how much I think my work isn’t good enough, you never fail to make everyone feel talented and excepted. Thank you for greeting me with fist bumps and positive vibes when I enter your classroom, even when I’m not having a very good day. Hen, you consistently go out of your way to make every one of your students in a better mood. In times like these, i’m so happy to have you as my teacher.-Jessica Popper, Lemont

Teacher: Hurst Mathew-Thank u for teaching me everything and making me learn a lot from u, thank u for having me as urn student, thank u for making me understand how u teach, thank u for making math so easy for me in many ways the way u teach it makes it easy for me to understand how much easier it looks like thank u for everything from making me a successful person thank u for everything.-Mariana Porras, Joliet

Teacher: Robert Hauge-I want to give a BIG THANK YOU to my 5th grade teacher Mr. Hauge from Farragut Elementary. School is not always easy for me and this year my teacher always made sure he pushed me to keep going. He never made me feel scared to ask for help. Even when I don’t ask for help he makes it clear that he is there to help me if I need it. This has been my best year at this school and I wish he would be my 6th grade teacher as well. I will miss him and all the support he gave me when I move on to the 6th grade. I appreciate you Mr. Hauge!-Nevaeh Diaz, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs Pilarski-Thank you Mrs Pilarski for helping me this year you are sweet and kind love you always love Ewelina ❤-Ewelina Predika, Stockholm, Sweden

Teacher: Katie Hunt-Mrs. Hunt is such an amazing teacher, She helps her students very well and I couldn’t ask for a better English Teacher.-Enaija Pruitt, Joliet

Teacher: Molly McHugh-Thank you Mrs. McHugh for teaching me my Alphabets and reading fun stories to us.-Avery Zundell, Elmhurst

Teacher: Kyla R Fris-Thank you for always reassuring me. Making sure I do my best in your class because none of my teachers are like you. Thank you for actually caring :)-Alexandria Ragans, Joliet

Teacher: Michael O’Malley-You never fail to stay positive and you are a pretty cool dude. I always look forward to your class and hearing what comments you have for us. Your calm outlook on life is contagious and I am glad to have you as my teacher.-Kelcie Rainey, Shorewood

Teacher: Mathilde Gleizes-I want to thank you for being an amazing French teacher during my entire senior year! Throughout the year, you’ve made me feel safe and comfortable in your classroom and seeing how understanding you are also makes me respect you and look up to you even more. Thank you for dealing with me and the rest of the group on a daily basis; I will always remember and admire you, even beyond my high school years. I wish you the very best for your future as I’m sure you wish the same for me. Thank you for everything, Miss!-Rebecca Ramirez, Joliet

Teacher: Marissa Cantu-Thank you for always helping me when i needed the help you have been a wonderful teacher and i want to say thank you.-Arianna Redmond, Joliet

Teacher: Madeline McGill- Thank you for sharing your talents and love with our girl. Lily has blossomed under your guidance. Your classroom is run with structure and sensitivity. The children feel your affection for them and respect your authority. As well as Math, ABC’s, Reading, Science, & Religion, you have by example taught them how to excel at being good people.-Lily Salata, Plano

Teacher: Jose Ortiz-Tyne teacher is best!-Kimberly Reyes, Joliet

Teacher: Jennifer Bamonte-Thank you for being such a fun teacher even during covid! You are the reason I looked forward to English every day!-Riley Ahearn, Morris

Teacher: Nicholas Davis-Thank you for being a great teacher. You always make sure that your students know what they are doing and have helped me learn more about a potential future major in college.-Aiden Rodriguez, Shorewood

Teacher: Jill Berscheid-Thank you for looking out for me your a great teacher.-Paola Rodriguez, Millbrook

Teacher: Jennifer Darin-I nominate her because she has been working really hard as a teacher and is very good with communicating with her students. She always listens to my ideas and brings them to life. She lifts us up in class. She encourages us to be ready for college.-Shiaire Davis, Joliet

Teacher: Kyla Fris-Thank You Mrs. Fris for being a selfless and loving teacher. You care so much about the success of your students and their well-being in general. Thank You for making American Sign Language a fun class to be in. I pray that you would continue to positively impact students and those around you and that you would continue to be joyful. You are an amazing person and teacher. All the Best!-Roselyn Heduvor, Joliet

Teacher: Michael Brower-Thank you for being the best teacher and making school fun.-Colton Rowland, Shorewood

Teacher: Tim DeBoer-Thank you for everything you do for the vocal program. You’re unwavering encouragement and support has given me so much confidence over the years. You’ve forever changed my outlook and passion for music, I’m incredibly grateful for a teacher like you. Because of you, I’m a better musician, performer, and student. I’m so thankful for everything you’ve done for me!-Kaitlyn Ruddy, Oswego

Teacher: Mr. Gonzalez-Thank you!-Matthew Ruffolo, Plainfield

Teacher: Lauren Panek-Ms. Panek has been the most inspiring teacher I have ever had. She has taught me so much about myself and I have never met someone who cared so much about her students.-Reagan Russell, Woodridge

Teacher: Lauren Bojanic-Thank you for making my first year of Kindergarten an unforgettable one!-Addison Bush, Joliet

Teacher: Mary Valentino-Thank you for being the best teacher!-Beckett Uppstad, Channahon

Teacher: Jon Lanning-You just always have the best energy and your really good at what you do. Last semester i was failing with my other teacher and now i’m passing with an A!-Samara Stuckey, Burbank

Teacher: Mathilde Gleizes-Thank you for making the class engaging and fun, and for always being there for your students!-Giselle Ramos, Joliet

Teacher: Stephen Visser- He is an amazing teacher, he is my daughter’s web design teacher and Esports club teacher. She started this year as a freshman with no direction and not really knowing her place in her school and over the course of this year found her passion for technology, computers and a club with a mutual love and respect for gaming. She’s come out of her shell and found her people thanks to Mr. Visser.-Leeann Brown, Crest Hill

Teacher: Kyla Fris-I’d like to nominate my ASL teacher for this because she has been an outstanding teacher over the few months I’ve known her. She has made learning a new language entertaining and fun as difficult as it may be, and it’s one of the very few things that keeps me motivated to go to all my classes. I really appreciate how interactive and involved she is with us and it makes our class feel like a family.-Scarlett Chavaez, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Katie Nelson-I had Mrs. Nelson as my 1st grade teacher. She is the best teacher ever! She is so nice and funny. I learned so much from her.-Riley Dieter, Channahon

Teacher: Katie Pavur-Your wonderfully positive attitude and love of your students shines through whenever you teach. Your kindness impacts us all, always keeping students interested and class exciting. I am grateful for our classes, conversations, and the fantastic opportunities you have given me. Thank you!-Sarah Hecht, Tinley Park

Teacher: Julie Richmond-Everday, Mrs. Richmond makes Advanced Placement engaging and exciting. Her classroom is always a safe place for students. Every kid deserves a teacher like her.-Shelby Fraser, Joliet

Teacher: Kelli Chvoy-I’ve never seen a teacher that cares quite as much as Mrs. Chvoy. Besides being a phenomenal math teacher, she’s always been a shoulder to lean on and everyones’ biggest cheerleader.-Shelby Fraser, Joliet

Teacher: Joy Otry-Mrs.otry always put 10/10 effort into her teaching and helping students. she has taken time out of her day to help me understand what was going on in class.-Shayde Hughes, Joliet

Teacher: Bridget Villegas-We can’t thank Mrs. Villlegas enough for the dedication, love, support and compassion that she continually shows every day. There are not enough words to describe how valuable she is to our school community.-Kherington McBroom, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Breanne Campbell-I love Mrs. Campbell! I have so much fun in her class, she is my favorite teacher!-Dominic Dieter, Channahon

Teacher: Johnel Mucsynski-Thank you for being that teacher that pushed me in ways I wouldn’t push myself in without your help. I am grateful for your kindness and the fun I have in your class. Thank you <3!-Cheyenne Smith, Joliet

Teacher: Brandon Graham-As a person who has struggled with English, I actually like English because of you and you actually being a great English teacher at the time that I have struggled. Thank you!!-Cheyenne Smith, Joliet

Teacher: Eric Kelly- You are a truly amazing person, mentor, teacher, and coach. You were my basketball coach in 7th & 8th grade and now I’m a senior in high school who’s going to be playing college basketball next year. You have supported me on & off the court all these years. I will always be great full for all your encouragement and support.-Ciara Miller, Plainfield

Teacher: Carla Altum-Thank you to Ms. Altum for always making learning fun!-The Smith Kids, Plainfield

Teacher: Joy Otry-Thank you for being my teacher and being patient with me when i don’t know what i’m doing. i will miss you next year but i’ll always come to visit you. <3-Sofia Petrilla, Joliet

Teacher: Joy Otry-She is one of the most compassionate teachers out there, creating a happy and warm learning environment while balancing it with dedication to her student’s progress and motivating them to do their best. She carefully explains her lessons, demonstrating in thorough detail, and is always willing to help anyone in need. She has a big heart, connects with her students easily, and she is deserving of this honor. Thank you Miss Otry for all you do for the Joliet West Community!-Molly Staniszewski, Shorewood

Teacher: Kristin Blake: - I think your a great teacher and I love your class. You always have so much energy and that’s one of the things that makes your class so fun.-Payton Stavropoulous

Teacher: Annie Monninger-I just want to say how grateful I am that you were my teacher. Your guidance and support has been amazing! Thank you for helping me improve.-Victoria Taras, Joliet

Teacher: Kelli Casey: She was my 5th grade teacher, and I mean it when I say I’ve never had a teacher like her. She brought our entire class together and I’ve never had a year like that year. She told us we could move mountains and that we were special, just about everything an almost middle schooler needs to hear. Mrs. Casey brought together a classroom family that none of us will ever forget and her life lessons ring true even though we just started our first year of high school. I will truly never forget her, her lessons, and her smile that still lights up my face when I see her. Thank you Mrs. Casey!-Layla Topete, Woodridge

Teacher: Elizabeth Gurican-Thank you for being a super nice and sweet teacher even when you have your bad days. You are the best cooking class teacher that I’ve known.-Christina Thomas, Joliet

Teacher: Mr. Plotke-I want to thank my Anatomy & Physiology Honors and Biotechnology teacher Mr. Plotke. Mr. Plotke not only taught me for 3 semesters of my high school career, but he has also been my cross country and track coach for the past 4 years. Mr. Plotke has taught me just about everything I know from how to have proper running form to how to run a CRISPR-CAS9 lab to change the phenotype of E. Coli bacteria. I also want to thank Mr. Plotke for allowing me and my friends to padlock one of our classmates chair to a cabinet and taping a piece of paper that says “gullible” to the ceiling.-Andrew Tilly, Lemont

Teacher: Kristin Blake-Thank you, Mrs. Blake, for the best four years of my life. You are the reason I’ve loved high school and why I will forever cherish my time spent at Joliet West. Thank you for being the sole reason I was able to accomplish my biggest goal, and for always believing in me in and out of speech. You have created a family that I will forever love. Thank you for being the best teacher. You deserve everything. Love-Tiffany Trizna, Plainfield

Teacher: John Willis-Mr. Willis turns his physics course into a very fun and intriguing class with his incredible personality and insightful comments on topics which I may struggle at. I look forward to his first hour everyday since it is always a new and refreshing experience. Thank you!-Tyler Mansker, New Lenox

Teacher: Alissa Claassen-Through Mrs. Claassen’s ASL class, I have learned all about a beautiful language as well as the history of the Deaf Community. She really helps bring more awareness to issues of the past and even present, and her class is something I look forward to everyday due to her kindness and her ability to make things fun. Thank You Mrs. Claassen, you are a kind of teacher everyone should have at least once in the years they attend school.-Andrea Uzdzinski, Joliet

Teacher: Andrea Richardson-Thank you for being nice and considerate.-Vanessa Gutierrez, Joliet

Teacher: Nermeen Shaabneh-Thank you for dealing with our shenanigans.-Breidy Vasquez, Joliet

Teacher: Patrick Haaker-I nominated you for this because you are a super fun teacher I have and I know it’s not just me because all my friends that have had you before say that you are one of their favorite teachers. There is a reason your class is one of the only classes I talk in so thank you for being the teacher that you are. You nice keep going!-Leah Villagomez, Joliet

Teacher: Rachel Hahn-Thank you so much for making my freshman year the best year of my life. Although covid made it a bit shorter than expected you still helped me get through some of the hardest times I’ve ever gotten through. You’re an amazing teacher, and just an amazing person, and I can’t thank you enough! You were/are such an understanding person, not just with school related things, but also with social issues as well!!-Kamaree Walton, Joliet

Teacher: Daniel Martinez-Thank you for joking in class so much, it makes me feel a lot better on off days.-Ella Wargowsky, Joliet

Teacher: Mrs. Nicci Menotti-We (the Weberling boys) both love Mrs. Menotti because she is nice and kind and caring. She helped us both learn to read, spell and do math. She makes Kingswood Academy the best place to learn and grow.-Cole Weberlin, Darien

Cassie Crim-Thank you for always giving your all into teaching. Even on your bad days you make sure to keep a smile on your face. Your always positive attitude projects onto your students and helps to make our day a little bit better! Thank you!!-Anissa Westbrooks, Joliet

Teacher: Michelle Smith-I wanna say thank you for everything you have done for me from being supportive of me as an teen mom, to helping me be a good student and giving me a support system. I wouldn’t chose ANY other teacher over you.-Terionna Willis, Joliet

Teacher: Joseph Hoyt-Thank you for teaching me life lessons and giving me a class to look forward to everyday.-Jakarta Woods, Joliet

Teacher: Thomas Hart-These has been a hard year now that we normally go to schools. I choose Mr Hart as my favorite teacher because he pushed us to do our best . And has told us to never give us. It would be the best if my favorite teacher won. He had it really hard these year loosing his wife and what not . Every day it gets better and better because we came into his life.-Yovani Aguilera, Joliet

Teacher: Jarod Battisto-Thank you Mr. B for helping me find what I like to do. And helping me gain motivation to do my school work.-Mateo Zavala, Joliet

Teacher: Catherine Morgan-The year I had you was the first year I was in the district, and it was hard being the new kid. You definitely helped me through that year, and that meant a lot. You are a great person with a warm heart, and I hope I can see you at another band concert soon. ;)-Belle Zogby, Lemont