Spring-to-Summer Plumbing Problems Homeowners Don’t See Coming

As temperatures rise and outdoor water use increases, many homeowners unknowingly put added strain on their plumbing systems. What starts as routine seasonal use can quickly lead to unexpected issues and costly repairs if small problems go unnoticed.

One of the most common trouble spots is the outdoor spigot, also known as a hose bib. After months of little use, small cracks or worn seals can go undetected until water is running regularly again. A slow drip may not seem like a concern, but over time, it can waste water and increase utility bills.

Irrigation systems are another area where hidden problems can surface. Damaged sprinkler heads, underground leaks, or misaligned systems can lead to uneven watering and unnecessary water loss. These issues are often out of sight, making them easy to overlook until the damage becomes more noticeable.

Inside the home, increased water use from showers, laundry, and cleaning can also expose weaknesses in pipes or fixtures. Minor leaks under sinks or behind appliances may worsen with heavier usage, leading to water damage or even mold if left unaddressed.

Seasonal shifts can also affect water pressure. Changes in demand, combined with aging pipes, may result in fluctuations that put additional stress on plumbing components. Over time, this can contribute to wear and tear, shortening the lifespan of your system.

The good news is that many of these issues can be prevented with a simple inspection. Identifying small problems early can help homeowners avoid larger repairs, reduce water waste, and keep systems running efficiently.

Taking a proactive approach now can save both time and money later in the season. As water use increases, a quick check of your plumbing system can go a long way in protecting your home.

Scheduling a professional inspection with Omega Plumbing Heating & Cooling can help catch hidden issues early.

For more information, or to schedule an inspection, please contact:

Omega Plumbing Heating & Cooling

521 Oak Leaf Court, Unit A

Joliet, IL 60436

815-773-0808

omegaplumbingheatingandcooling.com