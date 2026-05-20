Joliet Catholic Academy Launches ‘Legacy Campaign’ To Overhaul Athletics, Expand Campus

Joliet Catholic Academy is getting ready for a major face-lift. Building on a long-standing goal of board members to “dream big,” the school is moving forward with its Legacy Capital Campaign, a project to enhance outdoor playing fields, grow tuition assistance, and buy campus property.

School officials said the project is already off to a great start, securing more than $13.7 million in early commitments. Of this, more than $8.2 million is set aside for construction and buying land, while the remaining $5.4 million will go toward tuition assistance and supporting teachers.

In a letter to alumni and families, JCA President and Principal Dr. Jeffrey Budz said that the timing is right for a major upgrade, especially since the school’s outdoor playing surfaces haven’t seen major work since 1996.

“After prayerful discernment and collaboration with board members, parents, alumni, and students, the time to go after those Big Dreams to build a new complex that will serve our students for the next 50 years is now,” he said. “It is with great enthusiasm and optimism that we look forward to a bright future for Joliet Catholic Academy.”

Specific plans include building a multi-purpose stadium, a brand-new tennis complex, a new running track, and a new softball field, along with upgrading the baseball stadium and fixing up the school’s overall curb appeal.

As part of the land acquisition, in December the JCA Board completed the purchase of the campus and buildings from the Joliet Franciscan Sisters, and last month finalized the acquisition of the 10-acre Our Lady of Angels property, positioning Joliet Catholic Academy for a significant phase of expansion.

“It is our hope that you will continue to invest in our students, who are the future of the traditions and faith lessons of our founding congregations, the Franciscans and Carmelites,” Budz said.

For more information about the project, visit https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/giving/legacycampaign.

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org