Dryer Vent Safety Tips Every Homeowner Should Know

It is easy to overlook your dryer vent. After all, if your dryer is running, everything must be fine, right? Not necessarily. Clogged or poorly maintained dryer vents are one of the leading causes of preventable house fires in the United States.

Lint is highly flammable. Even with a clean lint screen, small particles can bypass the filter and accumulate in the vent line over time. As the buildup increases, airflow becomes restricted. This forces your dryer to work harder, increases energy costs, shortens appliance life, and most importantly, raises the risk of overheating and fire.

Homeowners should watch for warning signs such as clothes taking longer to dry, a burning smell during operation, excessive heat in the laundry room, or a dryer that feels unusually hot to the touch. Outside, the vent hood flap should open fully while the dryer is running. If it barely moves, airflow may be compromised.

Routine maintenance is key. Experts recommend professional dryer vent cleaning at least once a year, especially for larger households or homes with longer vent runs. In between cleanings, make sure to:

Clean the lint screen after every load

Check behind the dryer for crushed or kinked vent hoses

Ensure exterior vent covers are free of debris

Avoid using plastic or foil vent hoses, which can trap lint

Many overlook vent line length and layout. Long, bent vents trap lint and restrict airflow, especially in homes with second-floor laundry or attic/crawl space routes. Improper installation or disconnected ducts can cause hidden hazards. Professional inspection ensures proper routing, secure connections, and safety compliance.

A well-maintained dryer vent improves efficiency, protects your home, and offers peace of mind. If you cannot remember when your dryer vent was last inspected, now is the time. Schedule a professional dryer vent inspection and cleaning with Dryer Vent Wizard to help keep your home safe and your appliance running efficiently.

