CEF Welcomes Bishop Spies to New Apostolic Administrator Role

The Catholic Education Foundation (CEF) of the Diocese of Joliet congratulates Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Spies on his appointment as Apostolic Administrator for the diocese.

Bishop Spies is a strong and faithful supporter of our Catholic schools and recently expressed his appreciation for the families, students, teachers, staff, and volunteers who form the fabric of Catholic education in the Diocese of Joliet.

“The invitation to grow in the image and likeness of our Lord, Jesus Christ, for your entire life creates a great solution for our culture,” he shared in his Catholic Schools Week video message.

“The Catholic Education Foundation believes that every family who desires a Christ-centered education for their children should have that opportunity. Through the generosity of our donors, the Foundation provides financial assistance to hardworking families striving to make Catholic education possible.”

Join Bishop Spies in his enthusiasm for Catholic education by supporting school families across our diocese through the Catholic Education Foundation. Visit cefjoliet.org to make your gift.

