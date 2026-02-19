Providence Catholic High School Named to Advanced Placement School Honor Roll

College Board recently announced Providence Catholic High School has been named to the Advanced Placement® (AP®) School Honor Roll, earning Gold overall. To achieve this rating, Providence Catholic earned Gold recognition in College Culture, Gold recognition in College Credit, and Platinum recognition in College Optimization.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs deliver results for students while broadening participation in the programs. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to building a college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness for all students.

Providence Catholic High School’s AP program demonstrates a strong commitment to academic rigor and student achievement by encouraging participation in college-level coursework, and by supporting students in earning qualifying AP exam scores that may lead to college credit.

Providence Catholic High School offers a wide range of Advanced Placement courses taught by dedicated and highly qualified educators who prepare students for success beyond high school through challenging coursework and intentional academic support.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our students and faculty to a culture where academic excellence and opportunity go hand in hand,” said Mr. Paul Houston, Principal of Providence Catholic High School. “Earning Gold and Platinum distinctions on the AP School Honor Roll affirms our commitment to challenging students with college-level coursework while providing the support they need to succeed. We are proud to prepare our students not only for college, but for leadership and lifelong learning.”

For more information about Providence Catholic High School, please contact:

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org