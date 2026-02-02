Eterna MedSpa Targets Winter Skin with February Facial Discounts and More

Is the bitter winter cold taking its toll on your skin? This month, Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is offering discounts on two specific facial treatments designed to bring back a healthy glow, alongside savings on a variety of other popular services and products.

Throughout February, Eterna is offering 15% off both the DiamondGlow and O2 facials.

The innovative DiamondGlow facial treatment uses a diamond-tipped wand to exfoliate dead skin, extract impurities, and infuse the surface with professional-grade serums.

‘We have several solutions to choose from depending on what concerns clients are having with their skin,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

For instance: Vitamin C for brightening, TNS for lifting and tightening, and Pore Purifying for deep decongestion. For those dealing with uneven tones, the Even and Correct solution helps lighten hyperpigmentation, while the HA5 Hydra serum provides a deep dose of hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin.

The O2 Facial starts with a deep double cleanse to clean out the pores and a massaging exfoliation to sweep dead skin cells away. Then the O2 hydrating mask is applied under steam to hydrate and give the skin a glow. The treatment ends with a serum moisturizer and SPF.

“The O2 Facial is a great facial,” Malinowski said.

In addition to those specials, Eterna is offering several other deals this month. Customers can take $150 off Morpheus8 skin-tightening treatments, $75 off a syringe of Versa lip filler, and $15 off IV therapy. To help maintain results at home, all Avene products are also 15% off this month.

Need a gift for your Valentine? Clients can enter to win prizes with gift certificate purchases. A $150 gift certificate purchase earns an entry for a cosmetic bag filled with products, while purchases of $200 or more enter a drawing for a free Microdermabrasion session.

For more information, or to book your appointment, call Eterna Med Spa today at (815) 254-8888.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/