JCA Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Microsoft Showcase School Honor

Joliet Catholic Academy has another reason to celebrate the holiday season: it has been selected as a Microsoft Showcase School for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement is a powerful testament to the success of its 1:1 Technology Initiative, launched eight years ago.

JCA is one of just 32 schools across North America selected as a 2025–2026 Microsoft Showcase School, and one of only three in Illinois.

In its acceptance letter, Microsoft celebrated JCA’s commitment to innovation: “Congratulations on earning your place among a vibrant network of educators who lead with passion, purpose, and innovation. Your commitment to transforming learning and empowering students has set you apart...We’re so excited to have you with us—and we can’t wait to see the incredible things you’ll do.”

Associate Principal Laura Pahl echoed this sentiment. “Becoming a Microsoft Showcase School for the fourth-year running isn’t luck,” she said. “Our students and staff don’t just keep up with the future—we create it.”

This year’s tech excitement includes the acceptance of six JCA educators—Karlyn Budz, Tom Cranmer, Mary Ostrem, Aimee Schertz, Jennifer Szynal, and Jake Ziesmer—into the prestigious ranks of Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts, a “thriving community of passionate educators who are constantly learning, growing, and working together to change students’ lives and build a better world.”

Schertz said 93 of the 100 most successful companies in the U.S. use Microsoft Teams for collaboration and project management. “Our students use Microsoft Teams daily. As a high school, that sets us apart, and it sets our students apart when it’s time to apply their schooling to their lives,” she said.

JCA senior Josh Ratajczak finds that technology enhances collaboration and communication. “The technology at JCA has greatly enhanced my experience here,” he said. “This includes using Teams on online days to being able to easily communicate with my teachers and counselors.”

