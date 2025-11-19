Breathe Easier: Simple Steps to Improve Your Home’s Air Quality

We often think about outdoor pollution, but the air in our homes can impact our health and comfort just as much. According to the American Lung Association, indoor air can be 2-5 times, even up to 100 times, more polluted than outdoor air. Since Americans spend up to 90% of the time indoors, whether at home, work, or school, it’s important to ensure the air we breathe indoors is as healthy as it can be.

Improving your indoor air quality (IAQ) can lead to better sleep, fewer allergy symptoms, and even enhanced energy efficiency. The good news is, making your home healthier is simpler than you might expect.

Open windows for a few minutes each day to bring in fresh air. Don’t use strong cleaning chemicals and artificial air fresheners—they can add unwanted pollutants. Regular dusting and vacuuming remove dust, dander, and pollen before they get recirculated.

For even better results, consider affordable upgrades to your HVAC system. Change your HVAC filters regularly, and use kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans to help remove moisture and contaminants right where they start. If your home feels stuffy or you notice lingering odors, it could be a sign your IAQ needs attention.

More advanced solutions, such as whole-home air purifiers, UV light systems, and added humidity controls can all boost long-term air quality. During humid summers or dry winters, using a dehumidifier or humidifier can maintain a comfortable environment.

Pay special attention during allergy season or when windows are closed in colder months, as these periods can significantly impact indoor air quality. If you begin to notice worsened allergy symptoms or stale air, it’s a good idea to act early.

Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling believes everyone deserves to breathe clean, healthy air at home. If you’re ready to improve your quality of life or want to pinpoint hidden IAQ problems, contact Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling today to schedule an air quality assessment for your home.

