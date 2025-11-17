Eterna MedSpa Offers Cellenis PRP for Volume and Rejuvenation

For those seeking a natural and effective approach to skin rejuvenation, Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center offers Cellenis PRP. The advanced procedure is revolutionary because it uses your body’s own healing properties to restore volume and revitalize skin from within.

The cutting-edge technology begins by drawing a small amount of your blood, from which the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) is isolated. PRP is a powerful concentration of growth factors your body uses to regenerate tissue. The Cellenis system then pairs this plasma with its Derma PRP technology to create a unique, filler-like gel. A single session can create up to 6 syringes of this natural volumizer.

This gel offers a powerful dual benefit: it provides an immediate volumizing effect while the growth factors simultaneously get to work promoting new collagen and elastin. This provides a remarkable, long-term improvement in the skin’s overall tone and texture.

“This is the best of two worlds—you get the improvement of a filler by adding volume, and as it is working with your own collagen you will notice it over time in your skin texture,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.“An added bonus it that it is from your own plasma.”

Another benefit? Cellenis PRP treatment has minimal downtime. While some mild redness or swelling at the injection sites is possible, most patients are able to resume normal activities almost immediately, making it a treatment you can easily fit into a busy schedule.

To find out if this innovative, natural treatment is the right solution for you, contact Eterna MedSpa to schedule your complimentary consultation. Eterna’s specialists will listen to your aesthetic goals, assess your skin, and develop a personalized plan to achieve the results you desire.

