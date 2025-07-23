Tank vs. Tankless Water Heaters: Which is Best for Your Home?

When it’s time to replace your water heater, one of the first questions you’ll face is whether to go with a traditional tank system or a tankless model. Each has its pros and cons, and understanding the differences can help you make the right decision for your home, budget, and lifestyle.

Tank water heaters are the most common choice in American homes. They store hot water in a tank, usually ranging from 40 to 80 gallons, and use a continuous heating process. Traditional tanks require more energy to maintain a steady water temperature, and once the hot water is used up, you must wait for the tank to refill and reheat. They take up more space and have a shorter lifespan compared to tankless models.

Tankless water heaters heat water on demand. Instead of storing hot water, they only heat it when you turn on a faucet or appliance. This makes them more energy-efficient and ideal for homes focused on reducing energy costs. They’re compact, wall-mounted, and can last up to 20 years with proper maintenance.

The trade-off is the higher upfront cost. However, many homeowners find that the long-term savings on energy bills and the convenience of endless hot water make the investment worthwhile.

Note that homeowners are required to have a licensed plumbing contractor replace their water heater, and it's illegal for someone to change a water heater for someone else if they're not a licensed plumber.

