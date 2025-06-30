50 Years of Exceptional Pre-Hospital Care

In 1973, the National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Act established 300 EMS systems around the country, with a focus on formal first responder training, EMS radio communications, and effective ambulance design.

Silver Cross Hospital immediately aspired to form its own EMS System . In May 1975, the Illinois Department of Public Health approved the Will/Grundy EMS System as the 10thin Illinois, with Silver Cross Hospital as its Resource Hospital.(The name was changed to Silver Cross EMS in 2012.)

The System started with only one Fire Department, six EMS personnel, and three associate hospitals. Today, Silver Cross EMS consists of 34 fire departments, ambulance services, and dispatch centers.

“When the system began in 1975, emergency medicine was in its infancy,” explains Dr. David Mikolajczak, Medical Director of Silver Cross EMS. “Early paramedics had minimal amounts of equipment; today, there are advanced cardiac monitors, defibrillators, cardiac medications, and other resuscitation measures in place.”

Joliet Fire Department Chief Jeff Carey, a 1996 graduate of the Silver Cross paramedic program, originally set his sights on a firefighting career. But that changed when he saw the positive impact of EMS providers in health emergencies.“In the fire service, EMS is so much a part of what we do,” he explained.

Today, every EMS professional and firefighter in the Joliet Fire Department is a paramedic, and the majority were trained by Silver Cross EMS. “It’s been almost 30 years, and the stuff we did as a medic then and the stuff they’re doing now, is so much more advanced,” added Carey.

Silver Cross EMS provides vital support services 24/7.Dr. Mikolajczak often fields calls in the middle of the night. “There are emergency nurses and doctors who can help,” said Dr. Mikolajczak. “But sometimes, they need extra support. My cell phone is on all night.”

Lockport Fire Chief John O’Connor, a 25-year graduate of Silver Cross EMS, added, “The Silver Cross EMS System is one of the best in the state. The education they provide is top-notch.”

Kim Gramlich, EMS Coordinator for the Wilmington Fire Protection District, echoed that. “We called them for support when we had a pediatric cardiac patient,” she said. “They called us afterward and asked how we were doing. That makes a crew feel appreciated.”

Chief O’Connor also praised the EMS staff, including Marilyn Zanelli, EMS System Operations Coordinator; Program Administrative Director Jill Pateros, RN; and EMS Manager and Paramedic Program Dean of Students Lori Chiappetta, RN. “They make you feel like we’re all in this together,” O’Connor added.

For more information, visit silvercrossems.com .

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd.

New Lenox, IL 60451

815-300-1100

www.silvercross.org