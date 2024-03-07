JCA to host 7th Grade Step Up Day

Students are invited to experience a day in the life of an Angel or Hilltopper at Joliet Catholic Academy during the annual 7th Grade Step Up Day event.

From 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, seventh grade students from all area private and public schools are invited to attend.

How does it work? Seventh grade students will be assigned to a JCA homeroom and move throughout the day by attending mini-classes that will offer fun demonstrations, games, or performances in such areas as Fine Arts and Science. The students will have an opportunity to experience several electives not commonly seen in junior high, and will receive a free lunch served by Quest Food Management in the JCA cafeteria.

“Students should participate because it allows current seventh graders a chance to experience our students, teachers, campus, and the rest of our JCA community for a day,” said Jared Voss, Director of Admissions for Joliet Catholic Academy.

The day’s agenda will also allow seventh grade students to meet up with representatives of almost 40 clubs, organizations, honor societies, and sports teams to ask questions of the moderators, coaches, and JCA students. Their day will end with an official High School Pep Assembly. Individuals can sign up by visiting https://www.jca-online.org/stepupday/ .

“JCA’s 7th Grade Step-Up Day is a great way for students to get a feel for our JCA family environment and give them insight into everyday life as a Joliet Catholic Academy student,” said Voss.

Students coming with their current school representatives will fill out the permission form given to them through their school.

Please contact JCA Admissions at (815) 741-0500 if you are unsure whether or not your school is attending. Registration will close on March 15.

For more information, please contact JCA Admissions at:

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org