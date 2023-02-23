Silver Cross Heart Scans Prevent Potential Tragedy in Two People Unaware They Were at Risk

A couple was driving through Lockport last year when they received a sign from above…literally!

Sharon (who preferred not to use her last name) and her husband were driving down 159th Street when they saw a billboard advertising Silver Cross Hospital’s $49 Heart Scan .

“I told my husband, ‘Let’s get one of those for the heck of it.’ Good thing. I learned I had blockages in my heart that I didn’t know about.”

Rich Antonini of Lisle thought he was in good shape for someone entering his mid-60s: no pain; no shortness of breath. His weight was good. But his parents both had heart issues requiring surgery, and he was the last of his siblings to go on medicine for elevated cholesterol.

The nudge to get a heart scan came when his brother-in-law had bypass surgery, prompting Rich’s wife Pam to sign up for a scan.

What Is a Heart Scan?

Calcium artery scoring is a quick, painless exam that uses high-speed CT scanning to measure calcium deposits in the heart. It’s ideal for men over age 45 and women over age 55 who smoke, have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or a family history of premature coronary artery disease.

The scan produces a score identifying the level of calcium deposits. A higher score means more plaque in your arteries, elevating your risk for a heart attack.

“My wife required medication,” Antonini explains. “That led me to get checked. My score was 888. It’s supposed to be in the 100s.”

Both Sharon and Rich met with Dr. Joseph Stella , an interventional cardiologist with Heart Care Centers of Illinois and Chairman of Cardiology at Silver Cross Hospital. More tests showed they both had blockages so severe stents couldn’t be used.

“We’ve had dozens of patients who’ve had the heart scan and ended up needing angioplasty, stents or coronary bypass graft surgery,” Dr. Stella explains. “The scan helps identify patients who are at risk and want to prevent the progression of heart disease.”

Within weeks of their scans, Sharon and Antonini both had heart bypass surgeries at Silver Cross, followed by cardiac rehabilitation for three months.

Both are doing great and eager to spread the word about the scan.

Hidden Dangers

“That heart scan at Silver Cross was worth its weight in gold,” said Sharon, 78, mother of three, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of three. “It can give you your life that you didn’t realize was in danger.”

Rich, now 65, said he never had issues, and even helped his son take down a backyard pool the day before his test.

“From the time of the scan to my quadruple bypass was just eight weeks,” said Rich, who has an IT support company with several partners. “Then I was recovering for nearly a week. I did cardiac therapy for three months. They were all great. You get to know them well going there that often.”

After hearing about what the scan did for him, Rich said about a dozen people he knows said they were going to get one too.

“My kids know now it’s something they need to be aware of. That’s very important,” he added. “Others should know they should get one done, especially if they have heart issues in their family.”

Who Should Get a Scan?

Those who should consider the heart scan at Silver Cross include those with:

A family history of heart disease

High cholesterol

High blood pressure

Smoking habits

Are physically inactive

Diabetic

Overweight

Men over 45

Women over 55 (post-menopausal)

Sharon said people shouldn’t be afraid to take the test. It’s quick, affordable, and gives you peace of mind.

To learn more about the Silver Cross Heart Scan or schedule a test online, visit silvercross.org/heart-scan .

