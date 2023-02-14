Joliet Catholic Academy celebrates Black History Month with events, recognition

Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 by President Gerald Ford to annually bring awareness, attention, and understanding of the many contributions of Black people.

February was selected by its founder, Carter G. Woodson since it coincided with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas. Other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating Black History Month.

Joliet Catholic Academy honors the month with a variety of activities and initiatives, including decorating the school hallways with quotes and Black history facts, presenting Black poetry and facts during announcements, and including information in its newsletter to the JCA community with historical facts, resources, and events.

“This month and every day, it’s so important to ensure that everyone feels appreciated, valued, and loved,” said Ms. Kisha Cameron, the director of Diversity and Inclusion at JCA. “It’s an incredible blessing that the JCA community takes such pride in expressing these values to our students.”

Students and community members are also encouraged to support Black History month events throughout the community, such as those held by the University of St. Francis, Joliet Junior College, and Lewis University. For example, JCA students will again attend Joliet Junior College’s annual Black Teen Summit.

The recognition of these events and initiatives is coordinated with Ms. Cameron, who supports students, staff, and faculty through meetings, consultations, trainings, and interventions. This is done to promote the mission of JCA and the school’s Diversity Statement, “Inspired by our Catholic faith, JCA boldly embraces the challenge to create a culture of acceptance that celebrates differences and upholds justice for all.”

Joliet Catholic Academy President/Principal Jeff Budz said the school is proud to celebrate its growing diversity.

“It’s important for us to make sure that all of us can truly say that we are family and that we continue to celebrate each other,” he said.

