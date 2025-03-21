Mokena home repair contractor pleads guilty to fraud

The owner of a Mokena home repair and remodeling company pleaded guilty to charges that he defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars by failing to complete agreed upon home repair projects, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday.

Nicholas Giuffre, 51, of Avondale, Arizona, was sentenced to five years in prison by Cook County Circuit Court Judge Ursula Walowski and five years in prison by Will County Circuit Court Judge Jessica Colon-Sayre. The sentences will be served concurrently, according to the news release from the attorney general’s office.

Giuffre owned and operated MDH Concrete and Construction Inc., a home remodel and home construction company in Mokena.

The attorney general’s office charged Giuffre in June 2023 alleging he entered into home repair agreements with five homeowners, accepting $28,875 in total for projects he did not complete.

Giuffre also provided a fraudulent certificate of liability to one of his victims, according to the release.

“Homeowners should not have to worry about whether remodeling work they pay for will be completed to their satisfaction – or completed at all,” Raoul stated in the release.

“I am committed to continuing to hold accountable individuals who take advantage of consumers by taking money and not performing the work promised,” he said.

Consumers who believe they have been the victim of fraud can file a complaint on the attorney general’s website or by calling the Consumer Fraud Hotline at (800) 386-5438.