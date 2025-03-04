Will County forest preserves host Women’s History Month programs

Sign up for a Women of the Fur Trade program on March 13 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville to celebrate Women’s History Month with the Forest Preserve District of Will County. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of March 10. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Nature Play Day After Hours – Magnificent Mammals: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Find out what makes mammals special and truly magnificent. Be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities including a story, a hike, games and crafts. Free, ages 3-5. Register by March 9.

Women of the Fur Trade: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. March is Women’s History Month. Celebrate all the boss women from the 17th to 19th century fur trade era – the smugglers and traders, the translators and economic powerhouses, the guides and providers who were so much more than the “nagging wife” portrayed by later historians. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by March 11.

Women in the Woods Hike: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 15, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Join fellow women of the woods on this hike to celebrate women’s role in nature. Along the trail, learn about the historical women who have quite literally paved the way. Discover the women blazing their own trails today and explore the paths chosen by women of the future. Free; women and girls ages 12 or older. Register by March 14.

Joliet Iron Works Tour: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 15, Joliet Iron Works Historic Site, Joliet. Joliet, the City of Steel and Stone, once had a thriving industrial plant that rivaled Pittsburgh’s steel power. Explore the stone foundations that are more than 100 years old and listen to the fascinating stories of the men who worked there. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by March 14.

Maple Syrup Magic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, Plum Creek Nature Center. Drop in anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn the process of making maple syrup. Find maple trees tapped on site and even try some real maple syrup. Plan to stay for 90 minutes to 2 hours for the full experience. Free, all ages.