Joliet Public Library digital media studio becomes a makerspace

The Digital Media Studio at the Ottawa Street branch of the Joliet Public Library during a recent program on Valentine’s Day card making. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

If I were a betting woman, I’d wager that when you think of the library, books are the first thing that come to mind. Columns and columns of books from fiction, non-fiction, fantasy, biography and romance.

Guess what? I think that’s great. Books and literacy are our foundation, our mission – our livelihood. Long live books!

But let me fill you in on something you may not have heard of yet, unless you have found yourself in the lower level of the Ottawa Street Branch of the Joliet Public Library in downtown Joliet lately.

I’m talking about makerspaces—a term you may not be familiar with, but one that is shaping the future of libraries. So, what exactly are they? Think of them as creative hubs within the library, designed for hands-on, interactive learning.

These spaces bring people together to build, craft, design, and innovate, offering everything from traditional arts and crafts to cutting-edge technology like 3D printing.

Whether you want to create a painting, produce a podcast, digitize old photographs, or experiment with graphic design, the makerspace provides the tools and environment to make it happen.

If it sounds like I’m using a lot of buzzwords —innovation, creativity, community — it’s because I am. But makerspaces are more than a passing trend.

Mallory Hewlett-Cantu, communications manager at the Joliet Public Library (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

Since making their way into libraries around 2011, makerspaces have exploded in popularity, not just in Illinois but nationwide. They provide valuable resources and technology that many people wouldn’t otherwise have access to, helping bridge the gap between imagination and creation.

Whether you are an entrepreneur, student, or just someone looking to try something new, a makerspace is a place where ideas come to life.

The Digital Media Studio (DMS) at the Ottawa Street Branch provides a range of resources and services. They offer 3D printing, sound booths, a green screen room for photos, editing software, digitization services, graphics editing, t-shirt printing…I could go on and on.

Recently, they acquired a Cricut maker, great for making custom cutting projects, like stickers, bookmarks, custom tumblers and even wall art. They also record (and edit) the library’s newest podcast, “History Today” featuring local history librarian Anneta Drilling from their audio booths.

Even more about the DMS, our master makerspace, is the staff. If you ask any of our weekly regular patrons what the best thing about the DMS is, they will tell you it is the staff who are helping them with their creative visions.

Josh Phillips, DMS manager, leads the ship.

“We are always happy to help our patrons with their passion projects,” said Phillips. “We have talented staff who are experts in different things-photography, audio, graphics. Together, we make a great team!”

In 2021, the Joliet Public Library was visited by a team of researchers from the University of Illinois. They spent time in our Digital Media Studio, conducted interviews with staff and users, and published their findings in their paper “Evaluating The Value and Impact of Makerspaces on Public Libraries.”

They concluded that these makerspaces are catalysts for community growth and engagement-breathing new life into library services. To sum it all up, the makerspace isn’t going anywhere as far as the future of libraries are concerned.

What will you create in our makerspace? The DMS is free to use for Joliet Public Library cardholders. You would only pay for printing projects such as posters, t-shirts or vinyl projects.

To make an appointment in the DMS or schedule a tour, email dms@jolietlibrary.org or call 815-846-3127. For a full list of equipment in the DMS visit https://jolietlibrary.org/digital-media-studio-department/ .