Romeoville announces next phase of Weber Road expansion

The Village of Romeoville announced that design engineering is underway to expand the two mile stretch of Weber Road between 135th Street and Airport Road to three lanes in each direction, matching the segments of Weber directly to the north and south.

Will County is heading up the project and expects construction to begin as soon as the end of 2024, according to a news release.

In addition to adding another lane in each direction, all signalized intersections in the project will be upgraded, a barrier median built, and pedestrian and bicycle facilities added at the request of the village of Romeoville.

“This project will complete the expansion of Weber Road,” Mayor John Noak said in a statement. “From Renwick to I-55, drivers will have three lanes in each direction as they travel through our community. We are very appreciative of Will County for agreeing to include better pedestrian access.”

The Taylor Road and Weber Road intersection will see some noticeable improvements. Taylor Road, east of Weber, will get an additional westbound and eastbound lane and a dedicated right turn lane, while Taylor on the west side of Weber will receive an addition lane in each direction.

“This project is a strong example of a county and local cooperative effort,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a statement. “These improvements will prepare Romeoville for continued growth by reducing congestion and enhancing driver safety.”

Other upcoming infrastructure projects in Romeoville include the upgrading of 135th Street from Weber Road to Route 53. Also underway is the extension of Pinnacle Drive from Renwick Road to Taylor Road.

The village is planning the future extension of High Point Drive to Airport Road.

The village recently completed the Frontage Road project at Weber Road and Normantown Road.

An additional $2.5 million in road improvements is planned for the 2022-23 fiscal year.