Lockport Township joins movement to end violence with Peace Pole

Lockport Township officials, first responders, and residents pose with the newly installed Peace Pole at the township office on Nov. 8. (Provided by Lockport Township)

Lockport — Lockport Township joined an international coalition of municipalities and organizations calling for an end to violence this month when it installed its official Peace Pole at the Township headquarters on Nov. 8.

The Peace Pole Project is a worldwide, inclusive initiative started in 1955 in Japan by the World Peace Prayer Society as a response to the tragedies of World War II and the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

According to the Peace Pole Project, Peace Poles are recognized as the most prominent international symbol and monument to peace, and the organization plants trees in Africa for every pole that is bought as part of its commitment to promoting global sustainability.

Lockport’s 8-foot tall, hand-crafted, white post reads “may peace prevail on Earth” in English and Spanish and stands mounted in the sidewalk outside the Township office at 1463 S. Farrell Road. It was donated to Lockport Township by Pax Christi Will County, an anti-violence organization that works in the township community.

Lockport Township's classic white peace pole was dedicated on Nov. 8, 2023 outside the Township office on Farrell Road. (Provided by Lockport Township)

The dedication ceremony for the Peace Pole was attended by township officials, residents, representatives of local anti-violence and peace building organizations, and members of Lockport’s police and fire departments.

“It’s an honor to work with our Township Board on this project, and I want to express my gratitude to our fire department and law enforcement for their unwavering solidarity at the ceremony,” said Township Supervisor Alex Zapien, who helped spearhead the Peace Pole initiative in the township. “Lockport Township is dedicated to promoting unity and peace during these challenging times, reaffirming our commitment to a safer and more harmonious community for all.”

The Peace Pole is one of several initiatives the township has enacted in recent months to foster a more peaceful community.

According to a township news release, the Township Board enacted a motion in September to work with Lockport Township Fire District on a community mental health program to improve access to mental health services and combat rising suicide rates by encouraging the use of mental health services during and after certain 911 calls.

This program was modeled after an initiative introduced in Joliet, which reportedly reduced the city’s suicide rate by 52% in a single year and reduced the number of 9-1-1 calls received.

The township also recently issued a proclamation “expressing its commitment to collaborate with local, state, and federal entities in the pursuit of nonviolent cities and violence prevention programs to enhance residents’ quality of life and their ability to positively contribute to society.”

More than 250,000 peace poles have been dedicated around the world to “serve as reminders of our collective commitment to world peace.”

As part of its work, the organization partners with the United Nations and its affiliated organizations to encourage nations to work towards peace and to acknowledge International World Peace Day each year on Sept. 21.