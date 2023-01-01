Man killed in Crete Township shooting

A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Crete Township on Friday night.

Will County Sheriff’s Office said the man appeared to have been ambushed from behind while sitting in his parked vehicle at about 9:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 263rd Street.

Multiple shots were fired into the back of the vehicle, and the victim sped away before crashing into parked cars.

The vicim has not been identified pending notification of his family, police said.

“The victim in this shooting was specifically targeted,” the Sheriff’s said in a news release.

No arrest has been made. Detectives and crime scene investigators conducted interviews and collected evidence at the scene of the shooting, police said.

The shooting occurred in an unincorporated area of Crete Township, which is located in eastern Will County at the Indiana border.