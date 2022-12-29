Teen dies from injuries in Plainfield crash

A 17-year-old girl died from injuries she suffered in a in a single-vehicle crash in Plainfield.

The girl was driving a Hyundai Elantra on Wednesday that left the roadway on 143rd Street and ended up a deep embankment.

Officers were called to the location about 6:23 p.m. Wednesday at 143rd Street, just west of Frontage Road, according to Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a traffic crash involving a grey Hyundai Elantra off the side of the road and into a deep embankment,” Novak said.

The 17-year-old driver had died from her injures, he said.

A witness told police the Hyundai was traveling east on 143rd Street, west of Frontage Road, when it left the roadway.

The roadway was closed for several hours for the crash investigation.

Plainfield Fire Protection District, Plainfield Emergency Management Agency and Will County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene as well.