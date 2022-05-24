Plainfield’s Meadowview Elementary School building hit by gunfire: cops

A Plainfield elementary school building was found Monday to have recently been hit by gunfire, according to Joliet police.

Staff at Meadowview Elementary School, located at 2501 Mirage Ave. in Plainfield, found the damage to the building early Monday morning, according to a Joliet Police Department press release. Officers responded to the building at 6:34 a.m. on Monday.

Just last week, Gabriel Rodriguez-McSwine, 16, allegedly shot another teenager in the leg on the school’s grounds. McSwine was charged as an adult with attempted murder in the case.

Joliet police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English said the damage found on Monday was in a different location than where the previous alleged shooting occurred.

The school is within Plainfield School District 202, but in an area within Joliet police jurisdiction.

When police arrived on Monday, officers determined an exterior and interior window on the west side of the school appeared to have been damaged by the gunfire sometime within the previous 24 hours.

An interior wall of the school was also struck. Police investigating the incident recovered a projectile from the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police said in the Monday night press release that they had no suspect in the shooting. Joliet police are conducting the active investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org, if they wish to remain anonymous.



