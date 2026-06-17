Here’s a look at Juneteenth activities in Will County

(file photo) Custom t-shirts are for sale by by Krown Lux at the Juneteenth celebration at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Saturday, June 19, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, to ensure the freedom of enslaved Black residents.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. It is celebrated on June 19.

Here are some events in Will County that honor the day.

2026 Juneteenth in Bolingbrook – Freedom Day Celebration and Music Festival: 5 to 9 p.m., Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center (behind village hall), 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Family-friendly event includes live entertainment by The Hurricane Project and Will Carter Music, free arts and crafts, free health and wellness resources, kids tents, food trucks and community marketplace.

Juneteenth: A Ce-liberation of Freedom: 4 to 7 p.m., A.F. Hill Park, 2158 Hawthorn Place, Lockport. Music by DJ T-Bone, Jesse White Tumbers at 5:30 p.m., senior pavilion by AARP Illinois, playground, basketball court, free food by Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and Joy of Bethlehem Apostolic Church (while supplies last).

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 20, Equity and Transformation (EAT) community garden, 616 Woodruff Ave., Joliet. Family-friendly, outdoor event to honor history, enjoy the harvest and celebrate Black joy, resilience and unity. Special land dedication ceremony of EAT’s community garden in memory of Verdis Tyler, the original groundskeeper.

Plainfield Juneteenth Celebration: Noon to 5 p.m., Settler’s Park, 24401 W. Lockport St., Plainfield. The family-friendly event will feature food trucks, live music with Chris Fisher, DJ T-Spinnz, games, face painting and line dancing. Hosted by Mosaic Realty.

Sounds on 66 Concert Series Honoring Juneteenth: 5 to 7 p.m., City Square, downtown Joliet. Performance by Souled Out Thursdays Band.