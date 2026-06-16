Plainfield to allow open carry of alcohol during Cruise Nights

Attendees enjoy checking out the classic cars on Lockport Street during the first Plainfield Cruise Night of the season on June 3, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

In the coming weeks, those attending the Plainfield Cruise Nights will be able to carry and consume alcohol while they are walking around the downtown.

At the June 15 Plainfield Village Board meeting, the majority of village trustees voted to allow open carry during the Plainfield Cruise Nights, which are held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Aug. 18.

Village trustee Brian Wojowski was the only trustee who voted against it.

“These are family-friendly events,” he had said during the June 1 Plainfield Village Board meeting. “I think this goes a bit too far...It’s too hard for the police to enforce it.”

When people will be able to start bringing alcohol to Plainfield Cruise Nights is still up in the air.

“It’s just as soon as we can get it all put together,” Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis said. “We would hope this would be up and running before June is done.”

Village administrator Joshua Blakemore said staff could order signs and place them throughout the downtown to illustrate the boundaries of the district.

“The thought would be to make the signs temporary in nature so they can be put up and taken down with each event so as to avoid any confusion as to when open carry and consumption is allowed,” Blakemore said in a memo. “The signs can also include the fine for leaving the area with open alcohol.”

People would be able to carry and consume alcohol during the Plainfield Cruise Nights between 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Village trustees had previously talked about allowing people to carry and consume alcohol during not only Plainfield Cruise Nights, but also the Hometown Irish Parade and the Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade.

Some trustees frowned on the idea of allowing open carry during parades because of young people being present.

The Joliet City Council recently approved open drinking in its City Square in downtown Joliet.