Vehicles part of Route 66 HOT ROD Power Tour stolen in Joliet

Vehicles line the parking lot at Casey's gas station in Dwight the morning of Tuesday, June 9, 2026 as drivers in the HOT ROD Power Tour make their way down Route 66 in Dwight. (Michael Urbanec)

Four vehicles that were part of the HOT ROD Power Tour were stolen in Joliet and one of the vehicles was found in Dolton after a crash, police said.

The Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force is investigating the stolen vehicles incident was reported about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Holiday Inn and Suites, 1471 Rock Creek Blvd., Joliet.

The ”vehicles involved were participating in the 2026 HOT ROD Power Tour” according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The HOT ROD Power Tour launched Monday morning from the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet. The tour is considered the nation’s largest traveling car show and it is celebrating 100 years of Route 66, America’s most famous roadway.

Large groups of classic cars travel along Court Street in Kankakee as part of the Hot Rod Power Tour 2025 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Over 5,000 cars passed through the city's main artery en route to Joliet as part of the five-day traveling car show. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Officers determined three Chevrolet Corvettes and one Chevrolet Camaro were stolen, English said.

A Chevrolet SS, a Dodge Challenger and a Chevrolet Camaro sustained damage but were not stolen, English said.

A Dodge Charger was found damaged in the parking lot of Comfort Inn, 1520 Commerce Lane, Joliet, English said.

“It is believed the incidents are related and occurred during the overnight hours,” English said.

Officers were notified one of the stolen Chevrolet Corvettes was found following a crash in Dolton, English said. No one was arrested for that incident, he said.

Anyone with videos or additional information should contact the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force at 815-724-4677 or by email at tcat@joliet.gov.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.