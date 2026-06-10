Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet moves Hall of Fame ceremony to Millennium Park in Chicago

Marshall Thompson & The Chi-Lites perform during the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, held at the Rialto Theatre in Joliet, on Sept. 14, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 will move its annual Hall of Fame ceremony out of Joliet and to Chicago this year.

The induction ceremony, which in the past has brought hundreds of music fans to downtown Joliet, will be held in the Harris Theater in Millennium Park on Sept. 27.

(file photo) Ron Romero, executive director of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, talks about the efforts to reopen several weeks after storms damaged the building on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The museum, located in downtown Joliet, announced the new venue when tickets for the event went on sale Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to downtown Chicago for the first time, and the Harris Theater is the perfect stage for it,” Ron Romero, founder and president of the museum, said in the news release announcing ticket sales.

This will be the fifth induction ceremony, which puts classic rock performers on stage as musicians and radio personalities with Illinois roots are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

All ceremonies until now have been held in Joliet and usually at the Rialto Square Theatre.

But Romero said Wednesday the Rialto will be closed for maintenance on the date when the ceremony will be held, and Joliet has no other venue with a stage that can hold the audience he expects.

Romero said he expects a sold-out show at the Harris Theater, which holds 1,550 people.

(file photo) Bob Sirott serves as host during the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony at the Rialto Theatre in Joliet on Sept. 14, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

And, it may not be the last time that the museum seeks a venue outside of Joliet for the Hall of Fame ceremony.

“To be honest with you, we are the Illinois Rock & Roll museum,” Romero said. “We could hold it anywhere.”

He mentioned Peoria as another possibility, noting the city has a civic center with a stage that could accommodate the ceremony.

Holding the show outside of Joliet also increases exposure for the museum and opens up opportunities for new sponsors, Romero said.

Ticket information

The show will be at 6 p.m., Sept. 27.

Ticket prices are $100.50, $75.00 and $64.50. They can be purchased on the Harris Theater website.

There are at least 17 inductees that will be honored at the event. They include:

• Bands and solos artists Survivor, American Breed, Koko Taylor, The Boyzz and The Flock

• Songwriters Curtis Mayfield and Kevin Cronin

• Radio personality Terri Hemmert and radio station WDRV (The Drive)

• Brunswick Records

• Irving Azoff, Gary Richrath, Golden Voice Studio, Triangle Productions, Hot Mix 5 and Plain White T’s.

“The evening will feature live performances by The Plain White T’s, 1960s jazz-rock band The Flock, Hot Mix 5 and a special reunion performance by The Boyzz, plus several surprise guests to be announced,” according to the museum release. “WGN Radio host and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Bob Sirott will host the ceremony.”