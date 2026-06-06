Plainfield District 202 students earn Wilco Area Career Center end-of-year awards

The Wilco Area Career Center hosted its annual Awards Night on May 7, 2026. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

The Wilco Area Career Center hosted its annual Awards Night on May 7. Wilco serves 10 area high schools, including Plainfield South, Plainfield North and Plainfield East high schools.

Here is the list of award winners from Plainfield School District 202 for the 2025-26 school year:

National Technical Honor Society

First-year honors

Zachary Barta, PEHS, senior

Landen Callozzo, PEHS, junior

Arianna Cavazos, PSHS, junior

Ashley Clark, PSHS, senior

Gracie Cox, PSHCC, senior

Caray Curtis, PSHCC, senior

Lillian Czekala, PSHCC, senior

Brooklyn DiGrazia, PHSCC, senior

Benjamin Frantik, PNHS, junior

Aaron Girdwood, PNHS, junior

Indonesia Haley, PSHS, senior

Michelle Knight, PNHS, senior

Brandon Larson, PEHS, junior

Talise Majors, PNHS, senior

Xavier Martinez, PSHS, junior

Isabella Mendez, PSHS, senior

Za’Ki Moore, PHSCC, senior

Lauryn Morales, PNHS, junior

Darcey O’Sullivan, PSHS, senior

Haley Pahl, PSHS, senior

Valeria Ramos, PEHS, senior

Joseph Schweihs, PNHS, junior

Shayne Sherrod, PNHS, junior

Riley Sloan, PNHS, senior

Aveoghiromo Unoghale, PSHS, senior

Victoria Wieclaw, PSHS, junior

Second year honors

Gracie Medin-Semega, PSHS, senior

Brady Prokop, PSHS, senior

Delilah Valenzuela, PSCC, senior

Auto Service

Student of the Year- Auto Service I – Mr. Hayes

Jethryl Juarez, PNHS, senior

Student of the Year- Auto Service I – Mr. Patt

Dante Gentile, PNHS, senior

Certified Nursing Assistant

Clinical Student of the Year

Isabelle Pierre, PSHS, junior

Student of the Year – CNA Accelerated

Kara Day, PHSCC, senior

TREP Poster Finalists

Ashley Clark, PSHS, senior

Keia Lingatong, PNHS, senior

Construction

Student of the Year

Ryan Gerding, PSHS, senior

Early Childhood Education

Student of the Year

Brooklyn DiGrazia, PHSCC, senior

Fire Science

Student of the Year

Madelyn Punda, PEHS, junior

Introduction to Health Professions

Student of the Year

Michelle Knight, PNHS, senior

Veterinary Assistant II

Student of the Year

Gracie Cox, PHSCC, senior

Welding I

Student of the Year

Benjamin Frantik, PNHS, junior

Brayden Burcham, PHSCC, senior

Welding II

Student of the Year

Kyle Bush, PHSCC, senior

Business Logistics and Management

Student of the Year – Business Logistics

Ty’Shon Broughton, PSHS, senior

Student of the Year – Business Management

Terrell Johnson, PSHS, senior

TREP Poster Finalists

Kyle Burrell, PSHS senior

Ricardo Godinze, PSHS, senior

Madelyn Mackey, PSHS, senior

Wilco Scholarship Awards