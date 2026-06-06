Plainfield District 202 students earn Wilco Area Career Center end-of-year awards

The Wilco Area Career Center hosted its annual Awards Night on May 7. Wilco serves 10 area high schools, including Plainfield South, Plainfield North and Plainfield East high schools.
Here is the list of award winners from Plainfield School District 202 for the 2025-26 school year:
National Technical Honor Society
First-year honors
- Zachary Barta, PEHS, senior
- Landen Callozzo, PEHS, junior
- Arianna Cavazos, PSHS, junior
- Ashley Clark, PSHS, senior
- Gracie Cox, PSHCC, senior
- Caray Curtis, PSHCC, senior
- Lillian Czekala, PSHCC, senior
- Brooklyn DiGrazia, PHSCC, senior
- Benjamin Frantik, PNHS, junior
- Aaron Girdwood, PNHS, junior
- Indonesia Haley, PSHS, senior
- Michelle Knight, PNHS, senior
- Brandon Larson, PEHS, junior
- Talise Majors, PNHS, senior
- Xavier Martinez, PSHS, junior
- Isabella Mendez, PSHS, senior
- Za’Ki Moore, PHSCC, senior
- Lauryn Morales, PNHS, junior
- Darcey O’Sullivan, PSHS, senior
- Haley Pahl, PSHS, senior
- Valeria Ramos, PEHS, senior
- Joseph Schweihs, PNHS, junior
- Shayne Sherrod, PNHS, junior
- Riley Sloan, PNHS, senior
- Aveoghiromo Unoghale, PSHS, senior
- Victoria Wieclaw, PSHS, junior
Second year honors
- Gracie Medin-Semega, PSHS, senior
- Brady Prokop, PSHS, senior
- Delilah Valenzuela, PSCC, senior
Auto Service
Student of the Year- Auto Service I – Mr. Hayes
- Jethryl Juarez, PNHS, senior
Student of the Year- Auto Service I – Mr. Patt
- Dante Gentile, PNHS, senior
Certified Nursing Assistant
Clinical Student of the Year
- Isabelle Pierre, PSHS, junior
Student of the Year – CNA Accelerated
- Kara Day, PHSCC, senior
TREP Poster Finalists
- Ashley Clark, PSHS, senior
- Keia Lingatong, PNHS, senior
Construction
Student of the Year
- Ryan Gerding, PSHS, senior
Early Childhood Education
Student of the Year
- Brooklyn DiGrazia, PHSCC, senior
Fire Science
Student of the Year
- Madelyn Punda, PEHS, junior
Introduction to Health Professions
Student of the Year
- Michelle Knight, PNHS, senior
Veterinary Assistant II
Student of the Year
- Gracie Cox, PHSCC, senior
Welding I
Student of the Year
- Benjamin Frantik, PNHS, junior
- Brayden Burcham, PHSCC, senior
Welding II
Student of the Year
- Kyle Bush, PHSCC, senior
Business Logistics and Management
Student of the Year – Business Logistics
- Ty’Shon Broughton, PSHS, senior
Student of the Year – Business Management
- Terrell Johnson, PSHS, senior
TREP Poster Finalists
- Kyle Burrell, PSHS senior
- Ricardo Godinze, PSHS, senior
- Madelyn Mackey, PSHS, senior
Wilco Scholarship Awards
- George Jimenez, Certified Nursing Assistant, PSHS, senior
- Daniel Carranza, Construction, PEHS, senior
- Gracie Cox, Veterinary Assistant II, PHSCC, senior
- Kaylee Leprich, Veterinary Assistant II, PNHS, senior