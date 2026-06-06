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Plainfield District 202 students earn Wilco Area Career Center end-of-year awards

The Wilco Area Career Center hosted its annual Awards Night on May 7, 2026.

The Wilco Area Career Center hosted its annual Awards Night on May 7, 2026. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

By Kevin Newberry

The Wilco Area Career Center hosted its annual Awards Night on May 7. Wilco serves 10 area high schools, including Plainfield South, Plainfield North and Plainfield East high schools.

Here is the list of award winners from Plainfield School District 202 for the 2025-26 school year:

National Technical Honor Society

First-year honors

  • Zachary Barta, PEHS, senior
  • Landen Callozzo, PEHS, junior
  • Arianna Cavazos, PSHS, junior
  • Ashley Clark, PSHS, senior
  • Gracie Cox, PSHCC, senior
  • Caray Curtis, PSHCC, senior
  • Lillian Czekala, PSHCC, senior
  • Brooklyn DiGrazia, PHSCC, senior
  • Benjamin Frantik, PNHS, junior
  • Aaron Girdwood, PNHS, junior
  • Indonesia Haley, PSHS, senior
  • Michelle Knight, PNHS, senior
  • Brandon Larson, PEHS, junior
  • Talise Majors, PNHS, senior
  • Xavier Martinez, PSHS, junior
  • Isabella Mendez, PSHS, senior
  • Za’Ki Moore, PHSCC, senior
  • Lauryn Morales, PNHS, junior
  • Darcey O’Sullivan, PSHS, senior
  • Haley Pahl, PSHS, senior
  • Valeria Ramos, PEHS, senior
  • Joseph Schweihs, PNHS, junior
  • Shayne Sherrod, PNHS, junior
  • Riley Sloan, PNHS, senior
  • Aveoghiromo Unoghale, PSHS, senior
  • Victoria Wieclaw, PSHS, junior

Second year honors

  • Gracie Medin-Semega, PSHS, senior
  • Brady Prokop, PSHS, senior
  • Delilah Valenzuela, PSCC, senior

Auto Service

Student of the Year- Auto Service I – Mr. Hayes

  • Jethryl Juarez, PNHS, senior

Student of the Year- Auto Service I – Mr. Patt

  • Dante Gentile, PNHS, senior

Certified Nursing Assistant

Clinical Student of the Year

  • Isabelle Pierre, PSHS, junior

Student of the Year – CNA Accelerated

  • Kara Day, PHSCC, senior

TREP Poster Finalists

  • Ashley Clark, PSHS, senior
  • Keia Lingatong, PNHS, senior

Construction

Student of the Year

  • Ryan Gerding, PSHS, senior

Early Childhood Education

Student of the Year

  • Brooklyn DiGrazia, PHSCC, senior

Fire Science

Student of the Year

  • Madelyn Punda, PEHS, junior

Introduction to Health Professions

Student of the Year

  • Michelle Knight, PNHS, senior

Veterinary Assistant II

Student of the Year

  • Gracie Cox, PHSCC, senior

Welding I

Student of the Year

  • Benjamin Frantik, PNHS, junior
  • Brayden Burcham, PHSCC, senior

Welding II

Student of the Year

  • Kyle Bush, PHSCC, senior

Business Logistics and Management

Student of the Year – Business Logistics

  • Ty’Shon Broughton, PSHS, senior

Student of the Year – Business Management

  • Terrell Johnson, PSHS, senior

TREP Poster Finalists

  • Kyle Burrell, PSHS senior
  • Ricardo Godinze, PSHS, senior
  • Madelyn Mackey, PSHS, senior

Wilco Scholarship Awards

  • George Jimenez, Certified Nursing Assistant, PSHS, senior
  • Daniel Carranza, Construction, PEHS, senior
  • Gracie Cox, Veterinary Assistant II, PHSCC, senior
  • Kaylee Leprich, Veterinary Assistant II, PNHS, senior
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