Plainfield Police issue results of Memorial Day traffic enforcement campaign

The Plainfield Police Department issued two speeding tickets along with making a felony arrest as part of its Memorial Day 2026 “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign.

The campaign is aimed at increasing seat belt use and keeping roads safe during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

During the campaign, the department also issued 35 seat belt citations, two child car seat citations, one cell phone citation, one misdemeanor arrest, one uninsured motorist citation and three suspended or expired registration citations.

“Thanks to the efforts of our officers, more drivers and passengers were reminded to buckle up, helping to prevent injuries and save lives,” Plainfield Police Sgt. Dino Dabezic said in a news release. “Every citation and safety check reinforces the message that seat belts work.”

The campaign’s success reflects law enforcement’s commitment to roadway safety and reinforces the message that buckling up saves lives.

The “Click It or Ticket” initiative is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. For more information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.