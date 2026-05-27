Lockport, Lincoln-Way West win semifinal matches and will face off for sectional championship Friday

Lockport’s Addison Way, left, hugs Bridget Faut after her complete game shutout win against Lincoln-Way East in the Class 4A Lincoln-Way West Sectional semifinal on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf)

Any team that’s still playing softball at this point of the season is good. It’s what specifically has made each team still standing in the playoffs special that’s most intriguing.

For Lockport in the 4A playoffs, it’s been the pitching of Bridgit Faut.

The senior was on fire once again on Tuesday as she gave up just two hits and no walks while striking out eight batters. Doing that against anyone is impressive, but doing it against Lincoln-Way East in the sectional semis? It’s pretty phenomenal.

The best part to her, of course, was how important that pitching ended up being. The Porters won just 2-0 on a day in which both circles were nearly flawless.

“Bridgit only allowing two hits and Taylor (Way) making good plays in center field plus quality at bats were big,” coach Marissa Chovanec said. “The season prepared us for the playoffs. ...The kids have been committed to the team and growth and they’ve started to peak at this time.”

Peaking at playoff time is particularly true of Faut. The Porters’ first postseason game was a 7-0 win over Bloom with Faut striking out 16 in a perfect game. She struck out 10 while allowing one walk and two hits in a 6-0 win over Plainfield Central to win the regional championship.

Faut had no explanation for what’s led to her red-hot postseason run, but she’s hoping it’s only the start.

“I don’t want it to end,” she said. “I love playing with this whole team and we’re a bunch of best friends. We’re enjoying every minute together and I just want it to keep going.”

Faut also credited teammate Alexis VanderTuuk for Tuesday’s victory specifically. VanderTuuk’s two-run homer in the top of the first inning which also scored Giavanna Diciolla was the ultimate difference.

Allowing Faut to play with a lead all game eased the tension.

“Oh my gosh that helped so much,” Faut said. “Just knowing my defense and my offense has my back helps so much. It means the world. I was so excited for Lex and it was really big.”

Likewise, VanderTuuk (2 for 3, two RBI, HR) was complimentary of her senior pitcher.

“Honestly she’s done so amazing this year,” VanderTuuk said. “Instead of getting tired as the game’s gone on, she’s only gotten better. She’s really helped fueled us for the victory.”

Lockport (24-12-1) will obviously take any victory, but to beat a team like the Griffins, whom the Porters split the regular season series with, in the postseason is all the more special.

That’s especially true considering who the Griffins had batting. Mackenzie Bacha (Louisville), Cassidy Jagielski (Notre Dame) and Maddie Henry (Penn State) are three of the most dangerous hitters in the state. Jagielski and Bacha had the only two hits for Lincoln-Way East.

“Our dugouts energy was huge today,” VanderTuuk said. “We just came out ready to play today and we knew what we needed to get done.”

As for Lincoln-Way East (26-7), it’s the end of the road for nine seniors, including Henry, Bacha and Jagielski. Coach Elizabeth Hyland complimented her departing group while expressing excitement for the future.

“We’re very proud of our nine strong seniors who have been out there fighting with us the entire season and the past four years,” Hyland said. “They played their hearts out and left it all on the field.

“To those returning, we look forward to having them back and going from there.”

As for the Porters’ opponent in the next round, that would be the top seeded hosts of the Lincoln-Way West Sectional. Lincoln-Way West played immediately prior to the Porters and Griffins and came out with a 9-3 victory over Lincoln-Way Central.

The Knights actually jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Warriors piled up seven runs in the second to take control the rest of the way.

Reese Forsythe (3 for 4, three RBIs, two runs, HR), Reese Cusack (3 for 4, one RBI), Kaylea Armstrong (2 for 4, two RBIs, HR) and Paige Selvert (two-run homer) led the effort for the Warriors.

The Knights (8-29) were led by Carly Karales (2 for 2, one run).

The Warriors (26-7) and Porters will face off in the sectional championship game on Friday at 4 p.m. Lincoln-Way West coach Heather Novak, while praising both Lockport and Lincoln-Way East, insisted her team wasn’t focused on the opponent, but rather themselves.

“We’re just staying focused on the things we need to do to play good softball,” Novak said. “The girls have been playing hard and working hard. They enjoy the process and knowing how strong our area and sectional is, you have to play good softball in order to continue on.”