Several area girls track and field athletes are hoping for success at state

As always, the Herald-News coverage area will be well-represented at the girls’ State Track and Field Finals at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium in Charleston. Competition begins Thursday and ends Saturday.

CLASS 3A

Minooka won a sectional championship, while Lincoln-Way Central was second in its sectional. Both teams, along with Lockport, Lincoln-Way East and Plainfield East, will have plenty of athletes taking part in various events with the hopes of climbing the leaderboard.

“We are coming off of a great conference and then sectional meet,” Minooka coach Kevin Gummerson said. “The girls’ confidence is very high. At the same time, they understand that the challenges of the state meet are right there in front of them.

One thing that is clear is that these athletes are ready to go, and they have responded incredibly well to every single challenge thrown at them so far this season. We’re excited to see them perform.”

Qualifiers

Joliet Central: Madison King, sr., 800-meter run; Makinsey Whitmore, sr., shot put.

Joliet West: Ava Offerman, sr., pole vault; Ivee Loggins, so., high jump.

Lincoln-Way Central: 4x800 relay; 4x400 relay; Brea Counihan, jr., 3200 run; Mia Forystek, jr., 800 run, 1600 run; Katie Petrosky, jr., 800 run; Kylie Koehler, sr., pole vault; Jillian Riebe, jr., pole vault; Nicole Demma, jr., high jump.

Lincoln-Way East: 4x200 relay; 4x400 relay; 4x800 relay; Grace Murphy, jr., 100 dash; Alaina Steele, jr., 400 dash; Aubrey Clark, fr., 1600 run; Teagan Knipper, jr., high jump; April Madison, sr., long jump; Abby Grant, so., discus; Angelina Tadros, jr., discus.

Lincoln-Way West: Emma Novotny, jr., 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Paige Slazyk, fr., pole vault; Madison Schussler, sr., pole vault; Mia DiBenedetto, fr., high jump.

Minooka: 4x400 relay; 4x800 relay; Natalie Nahs, jr., 800 run; Melinda Torres, sr., 3200 run; Paige Joachim, jr., 1600 run; Claire Getsoian, so., 1600 run; Kennedy Carroll, fr., long jump; Olivia Brandolino, fr., pole vault; Penelope McCollom, so., pole vault; Alexia Ramirez, so., shot put; Mya McClelland, so., discus.

Plainfield Central: 4x100 relay; Shania Davison, jr., 300 hurdles.

Plainfield East’s Camryn Cargo (middle) qualififed for the Class 3A girls state track meet in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. (Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield East: 4x100 relay; 4x200 relay; Camryn Cargo, fr., 100 dash, 200 dash; Briyah Beatty, sr., 400 dash; Brislane Lankah, so., 300 hurdles, 200 dash; Londyn Hendry, fr., high jump.

Plainfield North: 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay; Marlie Czarniewski, jr., 1600 run, 3200 run; Shyi Harris, sr., 110 hurdles; Tessa Russo, sr., 800 run.

Plainfield South: Tamari Pernell, sr., 100 dash.

Romeoville: Not available

CLASS 2A

Morris had a strong showing at its sectional, as senior Ava Conley qualified in four events and several younger athletes also qualified.

“We have a strong group of six girls going to state this year,” Morris coach Ryan Battersby said. “Five of the six are either a freshman or a sophomore. Ava Conley is the lone senior in the group and she will run in three events. The 400 has been her main event the last three seasons. She qualified in the 400 last season but has run faster this season. She’s hopeful with her personal best time of 58.94, that it will be good enough to get her into finals. She will also be competing in the 200 and the 4x100.

“Sophomore Leah Martin is the other state-qualifying returnee. She will run the 100 hurdles and is seeded 12th going into the event. She will make a big push to make the top 9 and qualify for the finals.”

Qualifiers

Coal City: Marina Figge, fr., long jump; Ella Wills, jr., triple jump.

Joliet Catholic: 4x800 relay; Symone Holman, sr., long jump, 100 dash, 200 dash; Paris Duncan-Djondo, so.. 100 dash, 200 dash; Mary Kate Moran, jr., 1600 run.

Morris: 4x100 relay; Ava Conley, sr., 400 dash, 200 dash; Leah Martin, so., 110 hurdles; Dynasty Brooks, so., 100 dash; Gracie Swartz, so, pole vault.

Providence: Kathryn Flynn, jr., pole vault.

CLASS 1A

Qualfiers

Dwight: 4x100 relay; 4x200 relay; 4x400 relay; Mikayla Chambers, jr., 800 run, 1600 run; Emma Eggenberger, fr., shot put, discus.

Peotone: Celeste Richards, sr., 800 run.

Reed-Custer: Alyssa Wollenzien, jr., 110 hurdles, high jump; Isabella Dixon, fr., 400 dash, pole vault; Kaitlyn Lantka, jr., pole vault.

Seneca: 4x400 relay; 4x800 relay; Lila Coleman, sr., 100 dash, 200 dash, 400 dash, long jump; Lilly Pfeifer, sr., 110 hurdles; Avery Aldridge, so., pole vault; Emily Aldridge, so., pole vault.

Wilmington: McKenna Van Tillburg, so., 110 hurdles, 100 dash, 200 dash, 300 hurdles.