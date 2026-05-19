13-year-old Joliet boy accused of reckless shooting

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A 13-year-old boy from Joliet has been accused of recklessly firing a gun that officers believe was used in a shooting that critically wounded another 13-year-old boy.

On Tuesday morning, Joliet police officials announced the boy was arrested, booked, and taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The teen was arrested following an investigation of a shooting on Market Street that left another 13-year-old boy wounded.

Officers found the “firearm believed to have been used in the shooting,” police said.

The firearm was found near the scene of the incident and detectives identified the 13-year-old who possessed the firearm “when it was discharged,” police said.

The 13-year-old victim “remains in stable but critical condition following surgery,“ police said.

At 4:53 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the shooting at a residence in the 400 block of Market Street, police said.

Officers found a 13-year-old boy in the home with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, police said.

Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived on scene.

The victim was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in critical condition and then flown to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for further treatment.