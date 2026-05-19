Joliet 13-year-old in critical condition after being found shot inside house

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found shot inside a Joliet home on Monday afternoon, Joliet police said.

At 4:53 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Market Street for a report of a person shot, police said.

Officers located a 13-year-old boy in the home with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, police said.

Officers gave him medical aid until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene.

The boy was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Saint Joseph Medical Center in critical condition before later being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for further treatment, police said.

Officers and detectives conducted a canvass of the area, and the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred inside the residence, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org