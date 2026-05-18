Zaxby’s chicken fingers, wings and ‘Zalads’ coming to Joliet

On Jan. 19, Zaxbys opened its first restaurant in Illinois in the former Slim Chickens restaurant at Illinois Route 59 and 135th Street in Plainfield (Eric Schelkopf)

Zaxby’s, a Southern fast casual restaurant chain, plans a Joliet restaurant after opening its first Illinois location in Plainfield in January.

The restaurant chain is eying a location at 110 S. Larkin Ave. last occupied for many years by Wendy’s.

The Joliet City Council this week will vote on a drive-thru permit that Zaxby’s wants so it can do business at the location.

Zaxby’s has a menu that features chicken fingers wings and uniquely named items like Zalads and Asian Zensation Wraps.

In Plainfield, Zaxby’s took over a location previously occupied by Slim Chickens at Route 59 and 135th Street.