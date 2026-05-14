Retired childhood manager a local literacy advocate

Bev Cavanaugh of Joliet is seen reading to some local school children. Cavanaugh was nominated as a Shaw Local Everyday Hero for her many years of work in literacy advocacy. (Photo provided by Caroline Portlock)

Once Bev (Cavanaugh) retired from Joliet Junior College, you would have thought she would slow down – but that’s not Bev!

As the former manager of JJC’s Early Childhood Center, having more time to serve others is what motivated Bev to become more involved with the Kiwanis Club of Joliet and specifically their Literacy Committee.

Bev coordinates guest readers at local early childcare centers, where volunteers read to and distribute books to children.

She also manages our Little Free Library sites throughout Joliet, which includes the construction, maintenance and stocking of these spots where people can take or exchange books.

Thanks to Bev, many area children are learning to love reading, so for the impact that she makes, I am proud to nominate Bev Cavanaugh as an Everyday Hero.

Nominated by Caroline Portlock