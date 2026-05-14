Plainfield teacher recognized as Will County Educator of Excellence

Grand Prairie Elementary School students assist Andrea Paplaski-Grygiel in putting away equipment after class. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Grand Prairie Elementary School physical education teacher Andrea “Andi” Paplaski-Grygiel has been named Will County Educator of Excellence for 2026 by the Will County Regional Office of Education, much to the delight of her Plainfield students.

Paplaski-Grygiel, affectionately known as “Queen P” by her students, was recognized on April 2 in Joliet after being nominated for the award by fellow teacher, Candice Haymond.

“Focusing on the whole child, Andi collaborates with families to create fun, personalized incentives for students both inside and outside the gymnasium,” Haymond wrote in her nomination letter to the Regional Office of Education.

She also cited her “dedication to her students, ability to build long-lasting relationships, and her continued commitment to lifelong learning.

“By prioritizing a powerful sense of belonging for all students, Andi consistently brings a wealth of experience and a passion for continuous growth to her community,” Haymond said.

Paplaski-Grygiel has been teaching for 27 years and says she knew she wanted to be a gym teacher from the time she was in fourth grade, and that her students “keep her motivated each day.”

She said she enjoys teaching at the elementary school level “because students are learning the basics, including how to throw a ball and how to have good sportsmanship.”

In announcing her recognition, Plainfield School District 202 noted that Paplaski-Grygiel is incredibly popular among the students, whom the teacher refers to as “her babies.”

“My legacy will be my babies,” Paplaski-Grygiel said, noting that one of her biggest goals as a teacher is to “teach students how to love themselves and have self-esteem.”

The Grand Prairie Elementary School physical education staff stand with Andrea Paplaski-Grygiel (second from right). (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Paplaski-Grygiel also emphasized the influence of her fellow physical education teachers, including Haymond, Matt Becker and former Grand Prairie teacher Barry Dean, on her career, giving them credit in her award.

“I would be nothing without them,” she said. “I am who I am because of them, and I love it.”